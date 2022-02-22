Andrew Spencer From Season 17 of 'The Bachelorette' Joins THE BACHELOR LIVE On Stage In St. Louis

Andrew Spencer from Season 17 of The Bachelorette will join the Bachelor Live on Stage in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

The Bachelor Live On Stage Official Tour guarantees a wild night of fun, shocking surprises and a front row seat to the journey you've been watching on TV for years.

Experience the ultimate Bachelor Nation fan party with a wildly flirtatious and interactive evening hosted by Becca Kufrin and featuring one incredible man from a recent season as your on-stage Bachelor. Filled with audience participation including limo entrances, outrageous group dates and rose ceremonies - it's an evening filled with fun and romance, no strings attached.

Saturday, March 19 at 8:00 p.m. at Fabulous Fox Theatre. Tickets are available at www.bachelorliveonstage.com.