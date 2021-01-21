The 14th Daegu International Musical Festival Opening Concert To Premiere On Broadway On Demand

Broadway On Demand, the theater-focused streaming platform, is proud to present the premiere of the 14th Daegu International Musical Festival (DIMF) Opening Concert, the center of the K-Musical, this Sunday, January 24 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM EST exclusively on BroadwayOnDemand.com.

DIMF is an international musical festival held in Daegu City in Korea every summer. The Opening Concert, where tens of thousands of musical fans come together is typically held at an outdoor venue every year but will be held virtually this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I very much look forward to introducing K musicals to musical fans all over the world through a solid partnership between DIMF, the large-scale musical festival in Asia, and Broadway On Demand. I hope this is the first step for more to come," said Bae Sung-hyuck, the chairman of the DIMF Executive Committee.

The 14th Daegu International Musical Festival Opening Concert, hosted by Lee Jeehoon and Kim Sung-kyu (Infinite) introduces audiences to the best of the best Korean musical actors and K-Pop stars, including Michael K. Lee, Kyoungah Min, Kanghyun Park, Hweseung Yu (N.Flying), Sophie Kim, Sunah Jeong, and Junho Son.

This 80-minute musical gala concert features incredible musical numbers, not only from the beloved worldwide productions including Man of La Mancha, Aida, and Cats, but also from the representative K musical numbers: Musical Turandot, Frankenstein, The Man Who Laughs, and Bungee Jumping of Their Own. As a global content of DIMF, there are a variety of musical performances by K musical actors and the young musical stars who DIMF discovers and nurtures.

This streaming event is a partnership between DIMF and Harmonia Holdings Ltd., and DIMF Opening Concert, the first content of DIMF in 2020 is about to open its curtain as the representative Asian musical theatre content on Broadway On Demand.