PHOTOS: Park Seo-joon Charms Fans at 'Fit for Any Role' Event

Top South Korean actor Park Seo-joon thrilled his Filipino fans at the "Fit for Any Role: The Ultimate Fan Fest" held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum earlier this month. The packed event, a joint production by Wilbros Live and Century Tuna, aimed to redefine the traditional fan experience, offering an array of immersive and interactive activities.

This highly anticipated fan meet marked Park’s third visit to the Philippines' capital, Manila, much to the delight of his dedicated fanbase. The event was a major highlight following his recent appointment as Century Tuna's newest brand ambassador. Century Tuna, a leading Philippine-made canned tuna, is renowned for its health benefits, including being low in cholesterol and free of preservatives.

On stage, Park expressed joy at the overwhelming turnout. "I’m happy to see you all. Our time is short, but I’m thrilled to meet everyone," he shared, urging support for the brand: "Please continue to support Century Tuna as I continue this journey.”

The "Fit for Any Role" theme seamlessly integrated Century Tuna's "Bolder and ProteinFit-powered" message throughout the event. It underscored the brand's commitment to health, reflected Park’s dedication to staying fit, and amplified the high-energy fan engagement. Attendees even got a taste of healthy eating with live demonstrations of protein-rich tuna recipes, including a unique tuna wrap featuring rice, kimchi, seaweed wrap, and Century Tuna flakes in oil.

Park is widely known for his K-Drama projects, such as “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim,” “Itaewon Class,” and “Geongseong Creature.”

