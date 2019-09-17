KING LEAR to Play at Daloreum Theatre

King Lear will play at the Daloreum Theatre in South Korea in late September 2019.

In this Shakespearean production, the old King Lear must divide his estate between all of his daughters. He ultimately decides not to give a share to his youngest (and most admired) daughter because she will not publicly profess her love for her father. His youngest daughter is banished and power is given to his two oldest daughters. This decision eventually causes chaos in the kingdom as the two older daughters begin to reject their father and he begins to lose his mind,.

King Lear was first performed in 1606 and mostly recently seen on Broadway starring Glenda Jackson in 2019. This production of King Lear will be directed by Jonathan Munby and will star Ian McKellan.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.ntok.go.kr/en/Ticket/Performance/Details?performanceId=265579





