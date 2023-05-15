WICKED Single Show Tickets On Sale At The Peace Center This Friday

Featuring a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good".

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates Photo 3 Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates
Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement Photo 4 Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement

Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement

WICKED, the region's most popular musical, returns to the Peace Center in Greenville August 2-20. Tickets for the return engagement go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage." NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical "the most successful Broadway show ever."

Now the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

The Peace Center Box Office -- in person, by phone, on the Peace Center app or online -- is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at the Peace Center and is the only way to guarantee the best prices. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the tickets may not be valid, and the Peace Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

Tickets for all performances start at $78 and may be purchased by calling 864.467.3000, in person at the Peace Center Box Office, on the Peace Center app or online at peacecenter.org. Service fees apply to phone and online sales.

A total of 24 performances will occur over the three-week engagement. Performance dates and times may be found online at peacecenter.org and searching "WICKED."

For more information about WICKED, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.




RELATED STORIES - South Carolina

DISNEY JUNION LIVE On Tour Comes To The North Charleston PAC in September Photo
DISNEY JUNION LIVE On Tour Comes To The North Charleston PAC in September

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza announced the tour will stop by the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on September 20.  Launching Friday, September 1, the tour will embark to more than 60 North American cities.

THE BOOK OF MORMON Announces Lottery Ticket Policy For North Charleston PAC Photo
THE BOOK OF MORMON Announces Lottery Ticket Policy For North Charleston PAC

THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical has announced a lottery ticket policy in North Charleston playing at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center May 5-7.

Comedian Joe Gatto Brings NIGHT OF COMEDY Tour To The North Charleston PAC, September 14 Photo
Comedian Joe Gatto Brings NIGHT OF COMEDY Tour To The North Charleston PAC, September 14

Joe Gatto has announced the second round of dates for his ongoing 2023 Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy tour. The comedian will be bringing his tour to the Lowcountry at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on September 14.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE! Comes To The North Charleston PAC in October Photo
WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE! Comes To The North Charleston PAC in October

“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” a theatrical experience, will be coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on October 25. 


More Hot Stories For You

DISNEY JUNION LIVE On Tour Comes To The North Charleston PAC in SeptemberDISNEY JUNION LIVE On Tour Comes To The North Charleston PAC in September
THE BOOK OF MORMON Announces Lottery Ticket Policy For North Charleston PACTHE BOOK OF MORMON Announces Lottery Ticket Policy For North Charleston PAC
Comedian Joe Gatto Brings NIGHT OF COMEDY Tour To The North Charleston PAC, September 14Comedian Joe Gatto Brings NIGHT OF COMEDY Tour To The North Charleston PAC, September 14
WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE! Comes To The North Charleston PAC in OctoberWHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE! Comes To The North Charleston PAC in October

Videos

Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal Video
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal
View all Videos

South Carolina SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sondheim's COMPANY
Arts Center of Coastal Carolina (4/26-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charles Bach Wonders! A Magical Experience
Charles Bach Wonders Theatre (3/23-10/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sondheim's COMPANY
Arts Center of Coastal Carolina (4/26-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grease
Town Theatre (5/12-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s MARY POPPINS
South Carolina Children's Theatre (11/17-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A World Premeire
South Carolina Children's Theatre (1/26-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dragons Love Tacos
South Carolina Children's Theatre (4/05-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Watsons Go To Birmingham – 1963
South Carolina Children's Theatre (1/19-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lilly's Purple Plastic Purse
South Carolina Children's Theatre (10/20-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Once On This Island
South Carolina Children's Theatre (5/05-5/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound