Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards; First Stats Announced!

The 2021 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. Here are the current standings for South Carolina: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alec Vargas - MAMMA MIA - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 44%



YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN

21%

NOISES OFF!

12%

Jamal Edwards -- Hilton Head Christian AcademyJack Lafferty -- Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patti Maurer - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 43%

Melanie Green - NOISES OFF - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 26%

Kelsey Crews - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mill Town Players 8%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Casey Colgan - MAMMA MIA! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 61%

Michelle McElroy Cox - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Hilton Head Christian Academy 19%

Max Quinlan - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 8%



Best Direction Of A Play

Patti Maurer - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 37%

Whitaker Gannon - RED - Arts Center of Coastal 34%

Myra Greene - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mill town ayers 12%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Patti Maurer - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 81%

Christopher Rose - NIGHT MOTHER - Centre Stage 8%

Jay Briggs - FIRE IN THE GARDEN - The Warehouse Theatre 3%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Whitaker Gannon - CHIPANDGUS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 35%

Keelan Hanna and Christian Perry - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 34%

James Berry - EMMA JV - Hilton Head Christian Academy 15%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

John Dowbiggin - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 43%

Brian Riley - RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 35%

Tony Penna - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Mill Town Players, Pelzer 9%



Best Musical

THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 32%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre 23%

BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Foothills Playhouse 12%



Best Performer In A Musical

Meredith Inglesby - MAMMA MIA - Arts Center of Carolina 51%

Caden Becker - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Hilton Head Christian Academy 24%

Alyson Burrell - FREAKY FRIDAY - Mauldin Theatre 5%



Best Performer In A Play

Trey Middleton - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 28%

Kurt Rhoads - RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 20%

Kaylee Verble - NOISES OFF - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 19%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Wesley Hudson - MERRY AND BRIGHT - Centre Stage 64%

Latreshia Lilly - MERRY AND BRIGHT - Centre Stage 36%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Trey Middleton - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 47%

Christopher Patrick Mullen - CHIPANDGUS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 18%

Jared Reuben - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 11%



Best Play

RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 42%

NOISES OFF! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 31%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mill Town Players 18%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

NOISES OFF! - Arts Center the f Coastal Carolina 54%

THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 19%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre 13%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Roberts - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 29%

Nichole Nelson - RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 29%

Gail Luna/Brian Riley - MAMMA MIA - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 20%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marlo Griffith - RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 74%

Cory Granner - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 21%

Cory Granner - GLOW TALES - SC Children's Theatre 4%



Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

FALL SPECTACULAR! - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 55%

VOICES OF EL SHADDAI - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 34%

BROADWAY: LIMITED EXPOSURE - Theatre 7%



Best Streaming Play

RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 57%

CHIPANDGUS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 32%

LONG STORY SHORT - The Warehouse Theatre 8%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Peter Simon Hilton - MAMMA MIA - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 65%

Matthew Davey - BIG FISH - May River Theatre 11%

Jamie Ann Walters - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 6%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Re Roach - RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 28%

Thelma Cope - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mill Town Players 17%

Cassie Cohen - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 15%



Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Cassie Cohen - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 40%

Hayes Wilkinson - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 37%

Anthony Zayneh - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 12%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTMAN COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Warehouse Theatre 50%

SPELLING BEE... - Warehouse 33%

HEDWIG.... - Warehouse 17%

