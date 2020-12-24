VIDEO: Charleston Symphony Orchestra Presents HOLIDAY POPS Concert

The Charleston Symphony Orchestra is currently streaming its Holiday Pops concert online. The concert was available beginning on December 19 and runs through January 1 on Vimeo.

The concert features Kayleen Sanchez, Soprano; James R. Campbell, Tenor; Stephen Duane, Dancer; and Yuriy Bekker, Principal Pops Conductor.

Watch the full concert below!

Programme:

Leroy Anderson

A Christmas Festival

© Woodbury Music Company LLC (ASCAP), leroyanderson.com, Used with permission

Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Greensleeves© Oxford University Press (ASCAP), Used with permission

Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard , arranged by Jerry BrubakerConcert Suite from The Polar Express© Warner Olive Music, LLC (ASCAP), Jobanala Music (ASCAP), and Aerostation Corporation/Universal-MCA Music Publishing (ASCAP)

George Frideric Handel"Rejoice" from Messiah, HWV 56

Tim BerensWinter's Miracle© Tim Berens , Used with permission

Traditional, arranged by Rene ClausenO Holy Night© Fostco Music Press, a division of Shawnee Press, Inc.

John P. Kee, arranged by Trevor Weston

Christmas Is Jesus Christ

© Trevor Weston (BMI)

Johnny Marks, arranged by James StephensonRudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer© St. Nicholas Music (ASCAP) and James Stephenson III

Robert Alex Anderson , arranged by James Stevenson Mele Kalikimaka© Lovely Hula Hands Music, LLC (ASCAP) and James Stephenson III

Sleigh Ride© Woodbury Music Company LLC (ASCAP), leroyanderson.com Used with permission

Michael Korb and Uli RoeverHighland Cathedral

Traditional CarolWe Wish You a Merry Christmas