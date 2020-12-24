VIDEO: Charleston Symphony Orchestra Presents HOLIDAY POPS Concert
The Charleston Symphony Orchestra is currently streaming its Holiday Pops concert online. The concert was available beginning on December 19 and runs through January 1 on Vimeo.
The concert features Kayleen Sanchez, Soprano; James R. Campbell, Tenor; Stephen Duane, Dancer; and Yuriy Bekker, Principal Pops Conductor.
Holiday Pops from Charleston Symphony on Vimeo.
Programme:
Leroy Anderson
A Christmas Festival
Fantasia on Greensleeves
Concert Suite from The Polar Express
"Rejoice" from Messiah, HWV 56 Tim Berens
Winter's Miracle
O Holy Night
John P. Kee, arranged by Trevor Weston
Christmas Is Jesus Christ
Jingle Bells Forever
Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Mele Kalikimaka
Sleigh Ride
Highland Cathedral Traditional Carol
We Wish You a Merry Christmas