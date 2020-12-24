Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Charleston Symphony Orchestra Presents HOLIDAY POPS Concert

The concert was available beginning on December 19 and runs through January 1 on Vimeo.

Dec. 24, 2020  

The Charleston Symphony Orchestra is currently streaming its Holiday Pops concert online. The concert was available beginning on December 19 and runs through January 1 on Vimeo.

The concert features Kayleen Sanchez, Soprano; James R. Campbell, Tenor; Stephen Duane, Dancer; and Yuriy Bekker, Principal Pops Conductor.

Watch the full concert below!

Programme:

Leroy Anderson
A Christmas Festival
© Woodbury Music Company LLC (ASCAP), leroyanderson.com, Used with permission

Ralph Vaughan Williams
Fantasia on Greensleeves
© Oxford University Press (ASCAP), Used with permission

Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, arranged by Jerry Brubaker
Concert Suite from The Polar Express
© Warner Olive Music, LLC (ASCAP), Jobanala Music (ASCAP), and Aerostation Corporation/Universal-MCA Music Publishing (ASCAP)

George Frideric Handel
"Rejoice" from Messiah, HWV 56

Tim Berens
Winter's Miracle
© Tim Berens , Used with permission

Traditional, arranged by Rene Clausen
O Holy Night
© Fostco Music Press, a division of Shawnee Press, Inc.

John P. Kee, arranged by Trevor Weston
Christmas Is Jesus Christ
© Trevor Weston (BMI)

James Pierpont and John Philip Sousa, arranged by Robert Smith and Robert McCashin
Jingle Bells Forever
© Belwin Mills Publishing Corp. (ASCAP)

Johnny Marks, arranged by James Stephenson
Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer
© St. Nicholas Music (ASCAP) and James Stephenson III

Robert Alex Anderson, arranged by James Stevenson
Mele Kalikimaka
© Lovely Hula Hands Music, LLC (ASCAP) and James Stephenson III

Leroy Anderson
Sleigh Ride
© Woodbury Music Company LLC (ASCAP), leroyanderson.com
Used with permission

Michael Korb and Uli Roever
Highland Cathedral

Traditional Carol
We Wish You a Merry Christmas


