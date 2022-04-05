Trustus Theatre Announces Two Special Events For This Weekend

Trustus Theatre will hold two special events the weekend of April 8 through April 10, 2022. Following the Friday, April 8th performance of Terry Guest's At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen, Trustus will hold a late night Drag Show Extravaganza featuring performances by Alexia Bonet, Paris Lefaris, Anaya DeVore, Dorae Saunders, Samantha Hunter, and Nicole Roberts. Tickets are $10 at the door and benefit Trustus Theatre. The Trustus Bar will be open, and patrons are encouraged to bring cash to tip the Queens. The doors open at 10:30pm, for any questions please call the Box Office at (803) 254-9732.

Then, celebrate the life of Trustus co-founder Kay Thigpen at Trustus Theatre on Sunday, April 10th from 2:00 to 5:00pm. The event will include a cocktail hour and a memorial service featuring Trustus Company members hosted by Dewey Scott-Wiley and Chad Henderson. Kay Kaplan Thigpen was co-founder of Trustus Theatre along with her late husband, Jim. She died on September 20, 2021 at the age of 80. She is succeeded in life by her children Lori Brown (Janet Brabham); Marc Brown (Betsy) ; Erin Thigpen Wilson (Laurens); and grandson Max Brabham. Kay was a friend, a mentor, a mom, a guiding light for so many, and she will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to Trustus Theatre in memory of Kay. Donations are accepted online at www.trustus.org or by mail. Checks can be mailed to 520 Lady St, Columbia, SC, 29201 and should include "In memory of Kay Thigpen."

At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen continues its run on the Thigpen Main Stage through Saturday, April 9th. The Box Office and bar open one hour prior to show time, and patrons are encouraged to arrive early to allow for safe seating procedures. For more info on Trustus' Safety Guidelines, please visit https://trustus.org/safety-guidelines. Reservations are recommended due to limited capacity and can be made at www.trustus.org. Questions regarding the show or special events can be directed to the Box Office by calling (803) 254-9732 or by emailing boxoffice@trustus.org.