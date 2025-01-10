Tom Segura Comes to the North Charleston Coliseum in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actor/Comedian/Writer Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in comedy. He recently kicked off his highly-anticipated new hour of comedy with the first leg of the COME TOGETHER tour in Honolulu, HI. This tour comes off the heels of his highly successful world tour, I’M COMING EVERYWHERE WORLD TOUR, where he performed over 300 shows. He will perform on February 1 at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Segura is best known for his Netflix specials Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014). His fifth Netflix special Sledgehammer released July 4, 2023 and debuted at #1 on the streamer. In July 2022, Segura released his New York Times Bestselling book I’D LIKE TO PLAY ALONE, PLEASE to wide praise with Forbes calling it “laugh out loud funny.” Paste Magazine described him as, “...having a natural and capable storytelling ability, one that lifts his narratives out of average anecdote fare and plants them firmly in hilarious ground.” Your Mom’s House Studios is home to his hit podcasts Your Mom’s House which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, 2 Bears 1 Cave which he co-hosts with Bert Kreischer, and many more podcasts that reach over 22 million people. Additionally, YMH Studios was one of the first networks to create wildly successful Livestream Podcast Events as an outcome of the pandemic.

Segura can be seen in the STX FILM COUNTDOWN opposite Elizabeth Lail, INSTANT FAMILY opposite Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, OPENING ACT, and FLINCH. Segura’s television credits include: Workaholics, Happy Endings, Comedy Central Presents: Tom Segura, Mash Up, and How To Be A Grown Up.

Segura has an increasing social media following (@seguratom on IG, @tomsegura on Twitter). When he isn’t performing on stage or recording a podcast, he’s watching college football or waiting for college football to come back.

Exclusive Pre-Sale Offer: Wednesday, October 9, 10 AM – Thursday, October 10, 11:59 PM with offer code OCT24

