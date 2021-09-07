Tickets Go On Sale Monday For FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at the North Charleston PAC

Best of Broadway will present the Lowcountry engagement of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center Friday, October 29 through Sunday, October 31. Tickets will go on sale Monday, September 13 at 10AM at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office. (Coliseum Advance Ticket Office hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10AM - 4PM). Best of Broadway season tickets are still available at www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com or (843) 202-ARTS (2787).

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, this critically acclaimed production is directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher (To Kill a Mockingbird, South Pacific, The King and I) and choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter.

Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including "To Life (L'Chaim!)," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "Tradition."

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

Fiddler on the Roof has musical supervision by Tony Award-winner Ted Sperling, scenic design by Tony Award-winner Michael Yeargan, costume design by Tony Award-winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony Award-winner Donald Holder, sound design by Tony Award-winner Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann and hair and wig design by Tom Watson. Casting is by Jason Styres, CSA.