Tickets For PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center Go on Sale Next Week

Performances run  December 1 – 3.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

The Best of Broadway announced that single tickets for the upcoming engagement of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL December 1 – 3 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center will go on sale Monday, September 25 at 10 AM. Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com or at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office. Group tickets are available for groups of 10 or more by calling 843-202-ARTS (2787).  

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has Original scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired the iconic movie. PRETTY WOMAN the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.




1
