Tickets For Disney's ALADDIN at The North Charleston PAC Go On Sale Next Week

Tickets for the long-awaited engagement of Disney's Aladdin will go on sale to the public on Monday, November 7 at 10 AM. The hit Broadway musical comedy will begin performances in the Lowcountry at the North Charleston PAC on Wednesday, February 22 for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 26.

In North Charleston, Aladdin will play Wednesday through Friday at 7:30 PM, Saturday at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, and Sunday at 1:00 PM and 6:30 PM. Beginning Monday, November 7, tickets will be available at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office and online at Ticketmaster.com. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling 843-529-5007.

Ticket buyers are reminded that Ticketmaster.com and the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that North Charleston Performing Arts Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. The North American tour is one of six replica productions around the world, joining those currently running on Broadway, in Tokyo, the Netherlands, Mexico City and Germany. Since the show's 2014 Broadway premiere, more than 14 million people have seen 10 productions around the world; two new productions will open in the 12 months ahead.

About Aladdin

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song "A Whole New World," which won the second of the film's two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, seven-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

A previous North American tour of Casey Nicholaw's Broadway production played 1,201 performances in 41 cities date to date, drawing more than 2.7 million people.

For more information, visit AladdinTheMusical.com/tour, Instagram and Facebook