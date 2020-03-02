The Smashing Pumpkins Come To The North Charleston PAC

GRAMMY Award-winning, acclaimed alternative rock luminaries, The Smashing Pumpkins today announced the Rock Invasion 2 tour - a sequel to their iconic 1993 Tour that spanned the globe. The nine stop tour will kick off on April 23rd in Louisville, KY, will play North Charleston Performing Arts Center on May 5, Township Auditorium Columbia on May 6, and will end at Tanger Center in Greensboro, NC on May 8. Tickets for Rock Invasion 2 will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 6th at 10:00 am local time and can be purchased at SmashingPumpkins.com, Ticketmaster.com and LiveNation.com.

"It's been a good while since we've played a straight up, bare knuckle rock and roll show; one that avoids little in the way of raw power. So note: this tour won't be for those faint of heart, and will certainly echo the dynamic modes in which we built our live reputation," said Billy Corgan.

Produced by Live Nation, the Rock Invasion 2 Tour will bring the iconic rockers to intimate venues, featuring a heavier rock set of songs spanning the band's entire catalog. The tour will feature Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha, and Jeff Schroeder alongside bassist Jack Bates.

In addition to the nine Rock Invasion 2 dates, The Smashing Pumpkins will headline two festivals - Beale Street Music Festival and Shaky Knees Music Festival - and after the tour concludes, will go on to open for Guns N' Roses' 2020 stadium tour for a number of dates in July. For more information on those additional performances, visit their site.

Formed in Chicago, IL in 1988, The Smashing Pumpkins released their heralded debut album Gish in 1991 and found mainstream success with 1993's 4x multi platinum Siamese Dream and 1995's 10x multi-platinum Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. With over 30 million albums sold to date, the two-time GRAMMY, MTV VMA, and American Music Award winning band remains one of the most influential alternative rock bands in the world.

Last year, the band hit 16 amphitheaters across North America with Noel Gallagher on their High Flying Birds Tour which featured special guest AFI. Their monumental Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour took place in 2018, which sold over 400,000 tickets across North America and Europe and saw them playing sold-out arena shows at venues including The Forum, United Center and Madison Square Garden. The tour was the band's first in nearly two decades to feature Corgan, Chamberlin and Iha, alongside Schroeder, bassist Jack Bates and keyboardist Katie Cole. Critics were quick to praise the tour as "a massive gift to their fans" (Uproxx), "a welcome reminder of why those early albums resonated in the first place" (SPIN), and "an unforgettably rewarding and often spectacular odyssey" (Forbes).

For more information or to purchase tickets go to LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.com.





