The Best of Broadway 2022-2023 Season Announced at North Charleston Performing Arts Center

The national tour of HAMILTON will make its Lowcountry premiere July 13-24, as the anchor show of 2022-2023 Best of Broadway season at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. The show will offer sixteen performances over two weeks.

The series will welcome four additional shows including: ANNIE (October 28-30, 2022); the Lowcountry premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN (November 22-27, 2022); the Lowcountry premiere of DISNEY'S ALADDIN (February 22-26, 2023); and JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (March 10-12, 2023). And, back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON returns to North Charleston May 5-7, 2023 as a special bonus show for the Best of Broadway series. All performances are at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

New for this season is the addition of Sunday evening performances for all shows. The Sunday performances are available for season tickets and will have great seat locations.

"We are so excited to have the national tour of HAMILTON right here in North Charleston!" said City of North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey. "Broadway fans from across South Carolina are not going to miss their shot to see one of the world's most popular shows in the beautiful North Charleston Performing Arts Center."

"Finally, the wait is over!" said North Charleston Performing Arts Center General Manager, Frank Lapsley. "We're thrilled to have the national tour of HAMILTON coming to the North Charleston PAC and that our Best of Broadway season tickets holders get first access to seats. We thank our promoter partner, The Nederlander Organization, for making our 2022-2023 season the best ever."

The best way to secure your seat locations to HAMILTON and all of the 2022-2023 shows is to become a Best of Broadway season ticket holder. Current season ticket holders can renew their tickets now. Season tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 28 at 10 AM. Season ticket packages start at only $277. Tickets are available by calling (843) 202-ARTS (2787) or online at www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com. Installment payment plans for season ticket packages are available. You can reserve season ticket for just $50 down. Individual show tickets will go on sale at a later date. Group sales for all shows are available now by emailing Groups@northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com.

In addition to having the same seat for all performances, Best of Broadway season ticket holders enjoy many other benefits such as free parking to season shows, priority access to tickets for North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center events before they go on public sale and special discounts & offers.

The Best of Broadway series features the best in national touring Broadway shows and is presented by the Nederlander Producing Company of America and the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

Best of Broadway 2022-2023 shows

HAMILTON

July 13-24, 2022

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

ANNIE

October 28-30, 2022

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production - just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

ANNIE, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award®-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

November 22-27, 2022

WINNER OF SIX 2017 TONY® AWARDS INCLUDING BEST MUSICAL

AND THE 2018 GRAMMY® AWARD FOR BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, produced by Atlantic Records, made an extraordinary debut at #8 on the Billboard 200- the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 -- and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. A special edition coffee table book authored by Levenson, Pasek and Paul, Dear Evan Hansen: through the window (Grand Central Publishing / Melcher) is now available, offering an in-depth, all-access look at the musical, including never-before-seen production photos and cast portraits, behind-the-scenes stories, and a fully annotated script by the authors.

DISNEY'S ALADDIN

February 22-26, 2023

Discover a whole new world at Disney's ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical.

From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

ALADDIN features all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony® and Academy Award® winner Alan Menken (Newsies) with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast), Tony Award winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Aida), and book writer Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer).

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Something Rotten!),this new musical boasts an incomparable design team, with sets, costumes and lighting from Tony Award winners Bob Crowley (Mary Poppins), Gregg Barnes (Kinky Boots), and Natasha Katz (An American in Paris).

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

March 10-12, 2023

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

May 5-7, 2023

THE BOOK OF MORMON is the nine-time Tony Award® winning Best Musical from the creators of South Park.

This outrageous musical comedy follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. Now with standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language. For more information, visit TheBookOfMormonTour.com.

For more information visit: www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com