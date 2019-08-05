THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Comes To The North Charleston PAC

The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show The Simon & Garfunkel Story will stop by the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Friday, November 1 during the North American tour. The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance. The show is presented by Best of Broadway.

Reserved seats go on sale Monday, August 12 at 10 AM. Tickets available online at Ticketmaster.com or the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket office. For group tickets, call (843) 529-5007.

Using huge projection photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including 'Mrs. Robinson', 'Cecilia', 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'Homeward Bound' and many more.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their Bridge Over Troubled Water album was nominated at the 1977 Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

Information about The Simon & Garfunkel Story and ticketing can be found at: http://www.TheSimonandGarfunkelStory.com and www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.om





