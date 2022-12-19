THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Is Coming To Bon Secours Wellness Arena in April 2023
The event is on April 5, 2023, at 8:00 PM.
Bon Secours Wellness Arena will play host to The Price is Right Live stage show on April 5, 2023.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10am via Ticketmaster.com and the GSP International Airport Box Office. *
The Price Is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" and play classic games from television's most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the fabulous Showcase!
Showing to near sold out audiences for more than ten years, The Price Is Right Live has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.
The Price is Right is the longest running game show in television history and loved by generations of viewers. This on-stage travelling version gives fans the chance to experience the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close and in-person.
The Price Is Right is produced by Fremantle and licensed by Fremantle.
