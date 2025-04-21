THE OUTSIDERS and More Set for Peace Center '25-26 Broadway Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Peace Center has revealed a 10-show lineup for the 2025-2026 Peace Broadway Season, including The Outsiders, MJ The Musical, Water for Elephants and more.

MJ THE MUSICAL

September 2 – 7, 2025

Following a sold-out Greenville premiere, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical MJ makes a victorious return to the Peace Center. MJ goes beyond Michael Jackson’s singular moves and Signature Sound, offering a rare glimpse at the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. More than 25 of Jackson’s biggest hits leave audiences dancing to the beat from start to finish.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

October 21 – 26, 2025

The New York Times bestselling novel comes to dazzling life in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical with a soaring original score.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

November 11 – 16, 2025

2025 marks the 60th anniversary of the Oscar-winning film, which continues to be one of the most successful movie musicals of all time.

With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn’t just meant to be enjoyed—it’s meant to be shared.

Now, a critically acclaimed North American tour brings the cherished musical to stages across the country to teach a new generation to sing.

LES MISÉRABLES

January 13 – 18, 2026

Back by popular demand, Les Misérables is the world’s longest-running musical, with over 180 major theatre awards to its credit, including 8 Tony Awards and 5 Drama Desk Awards.

Features a beautiful scenic design by Matt Kinley that incorporates Victor Hugo’s artwork with advanced projection technology producing a cinematic look layered into the set.

THE OUTSIDERS

January 27 – February 1, 2026

Winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The musical is adapted from S.E. Hinton’s seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic film.

HELL’S KITCHEN

February 10 – 15, 2026

Tony Award-winning hit musical from 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys –– inspired by her life, music and community. Relatable, raw and refreshingly fun, featuring a mix of Key’s classics and new songs she wrote exclusively for the show.

Exhilarating choreography by Camille A. Brown brings to life a story that speaks to audiences no matter where they’re from.

SUFFS

February 24 – March 1, 2026

Acclaimed 2024 Tony Award-winning musical about the brilliant, passionate and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. Winner of the 2024 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best New Musical.

Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season.

THE GREAT GATSBY

Dive into the dazzling spectacle of the Broadway smash hit musical, THE GREAT GATSBY, where F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic American novel and the glamour of the Roaring Twenties come to vibrant life on stage!

THE NOTEBOOK

June 9 – 14, 2026

THE NOTEBOOK is a love story for the ages. Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, USA Today calls it “Romantic, life-affirming, and ingeniously adapted.” Music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by TV’s Bekah Brunstetter (“This Is Us”).

SPAMALOT

July 28 – August 2, 2026

First ever revival of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy. A musical comedy lovingly ripped off from the film classic “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” Peter Marks of The Washington Post exclaims, “It’s UNFAIR to make me laugh this much! SPAMALOT is a tightly packed clown car speeding to musical theater nirvana!”

Comments