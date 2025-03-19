Spoleto Festival USA Adds REMEMBER THIS to 2025 Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Spoleto Festival USA has announced the addition of the critically acclaimed play, Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski, to its 2025 season. This theatrical experience will join the Festival's diverse lineup of opera, theater, music, and dance from May 23 to June 8, 2025.

In Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski, Academy Award-nominee David Strathairn delivers a powerful portrayal of Jan Karski, a reluctant hero who defied unimaginable odds to expose the horrors of the Holocaust. Escaping a Gestapo prison, infiltrating the Warsaw ghetto, and witnessing the atrocities of a death camp, Karski carried the first eyewitness accounts of war-torn Poland to the West, ultimately reaching the Oval Office. In his Spoleto Festival USA debut, Strathairn masterfully captures the complexity of this self-described 'insignificant, little man' whose extraordinary courage and unwavering moral compass continue to resonate and challenge the world today. Four performances will take place at the College of Charleston’s Sottile Theatre from Thursday, June 5 to Sunday, June 8.

"We are honored to bring this important and moving work to Charleston for the 2025 Festival," said Spoleto Festival USA General Director and CEO Mena Mark Hanna. "Jan Karski's story is a vital reminder of the power of individual conscience and the enduring importance of bearing witness. This play offers a profound experience that aligns with Spoleto's commitment to presenting meaningful and impactful works.”

Additionally, the venue for Indian Ink Theater Company’s performance of Mrs. Krishnan's Party has changed to The Riviera; an iconic, revitalized Art Deco theater in the heart of downtown Charleston. This family-friendly performance blends theater, music, and culinary delights into a truly unforgettable experience. Five performances will take place at The Riviera from Friday, June 6 to Sunday, June 8.

