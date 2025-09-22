Shenandoah Comes to North Charleston Performing Arts Center in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Six String Southern Productions has announced Shenandoah will perform live at North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Friday, February 13, 2026. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, September 26 at 10 AM .

With a legacy spanning decades, Shenandoah remains one of country music’s most enduring and influential bands. Known for their rich harmonies and heartfelt storytelling, the Grammy, CMA, and ACM Award-winning group has delivered timeless hits like "Two Dozen Roses," "Church on Cumberland Road," "Next to You, Next to Me," "Sunday in the South," "I Want to Be Loved Like That," and "Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart."

A platinum-selling powerhouse with over a billion career streams, Shenandoah's music continues to resonate across generations. Their recent collaborations have reignited fan excitement—“Two Dozen Roses” featuring Luke Combsand “Sunday in the South” featuring Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan both soared to #1 on the iTunes All-Genre Chart, proving the band’s influence is as strong as ever.

With a sound that helped define the golden era of ‘90s country and a presence that still commands today’s stages and charts, Shenandoah remains a pillar of American country music.

For more information, visit www.ShenandoahBand.com.