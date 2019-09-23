Sebastian Maniscalco Comes To The North Charleston PAC

Fresh off a wildly successful, two-year-plus run on his Stay Hungry Tour, Billboard's 2018 Comedian of the Year Sebastian Maniscalco returned this month with his new You Bother Me tour. Now comes word the man the New York Times calls "America's hottest comic" has extended the initial run adding 20 more dates in 2020 across the U.S. and Canada. The tour sill stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 6. Tickets go on sale beginning this Friday, Sept. 27, at 10 am local time. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for many dates before the general public beginning Wednesday, September 25 at 10am local time through Thursday, September 26 at 10pm local time. To purchase tickets visit sebastianlive.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Touted as 'the comedian's comedian" by People, Maniscalco finds himself "at the vanguard of a live comedy revolution" according to Pollstar. And the man "NBC Nightly News" called "comedy's new superstar" is showing no signs of slowing down.

With stops in high-profile cities and arenas such as Boston's TD Garden, Los Angeles's The Forum and Montreal's Bell Centre, the new tour will also have the Chicago native returning to the Windy City for a performance at the famed United Center in Chicago Nov. 2.

"There's nothing like going to a live show and seeing it in real life," Maniscalco says in a recent interview with Forbes, who named him as one of the Top 10 highest-grossing stand-up comedians in the world in 2019. "Is there a comedy bubble that's going to pop soon? Yet to be seen, but as I've been in this business, it has gotten progressively better each year and I don't see it slowing down."

Not only has the star power of Maniscalco rocketed upward in the past few years thanks to shows described by Billboard as 'devastatingly full force comedy," but also due to his high energy Netflix Original special - "Stay Hungry" - streaming now. The special, which was taped over a span of five sold-out shows at the legendary Radio City Music Hall, had Maniscalco playing for a total of 28,312 long-time fans and early believers in his unique comedic voice.

Vulture recently said of the entertainer's journey to success, "Maniscalco, without a breakout TV or film role, built a tremendous fan base the old-fashioned way: one joke at a time, one audience at a time." Although he may not have started his career in film, Maniscalco's loyal fans will continue to see more acting roles from him with a performance opposite Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman. The film arrives in select theaters on Nov. 1 and premieres on Netflix Nov. 27. Maniscalco is set to attend the world premiere of the film with the star-studded cast at this year's New York Film Festival on Sept. 27.

Later this month he will begin work on his next role as famed producer Giorgio Moroder in Spinning Gold a film about '70s Casablanca Records chief Neil Bogart starring Michelle Monaghan, Samuel L. Jackson, Kenan Thompson, Neil Patrick Harris and more.

For more information, please visit sebastianlive.com.





