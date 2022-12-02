Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
REO Speedwagon Comes To The North Charleston PAC in June 2023

Tickets go on-sale Friday, December 9th at 10:00 AM.

Dec. 02, 2022  

REO Speedwagon Comes To The North Charleston PAC in June 2023

REO Speedwagon is coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, June 13th. Tickets start at $65.00 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, December 9th at 10:00 AM. Tickets are available at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office and online at Ticketmaster.com.

Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon's unrelenting drive, as well as non-stop touring and recording jump-started the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest. Platinum albums and radio staples soon followed, setting the stage for the release of the band's explosive Hi Infidelity in 1980, which contained the massive hit singles "Keep On Loving You" and "Take It On the Run." That landmark album spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot and has since earned the RIAA's coveted 10X Diamond Award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the United States.

Today, REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million albums around the globe, and Cronin and bandmates Bruce Hall (bass), Neal Doughty (keyboards), Dave Amato (guitar), and Bryan Hitt (drums) are still electrifying audiences worldwide in concert with hits and fan-favorites such as "In Your Letter," "Can't Fight This Feeling," "Time For Me To Fly," "Roll With The Changes," the aforementioned "Keep On Loving You" and "Take It On the Run," and many, many more.




HURRICANE DIANE Opens at Trustus Theatre This Week Photo
HURRICANE DIANE Opens at Trustus Theatre This Week
Hurricane Diane opens at Trustus Theatre on Friday, December 2nd and runs for ten shows through December 17th. In this Obie-winning comedy with a twist, Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeline George pens a hilarious evisceration of the blind eye we all turn to climate change and the bacchanalian catharsis that awaits us, even in our own backyards.
Greenville Theatre Presents BROADWAY HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR Photo
Greenville Theatre Presents BROADWAY HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR
Greenville Theatre presents their original musical revue, Broadway Holiday  Spectacular, just in time for the holiday season this year!  
Tickets For JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at North Charleston Coliseum Go On Sale Monday, Decembe Photo
Tickets For JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at North Charleston Coliseum Go On Sale Monday, December 5
Following critically acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will come to the Lowcountry March 10-12, 2023.
WITCH Comes tot he Warehouse Theatre Next Month Photo
WITCH Comes tot he Warehouse Theatre Next Month
The Warehouse Theatre presents WITCH right in the middle of the holiday season, continuing their recent tradition of focusing on compelling stories laced with humor at every moment of the year. The show runs December 2nd through December 18th, 2022.

