ONCE, SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD and More Announced for Centre Stage 2022- 2023 Season

Centre Stage has announced its 2022-2023 Season as well as a long-awaited rebrand. See full season details below!

2022-2023 Mainstage

Buddy-the Buddy Holly Story

August 18-September 18, 2022

Written by Alan Janes

Experience the true story of Buddy Holly's meteoric rise to fame, from "That'll Be the Day" hitting the airwaves in 1957 to "The Day The Music Died" two years later. With over a dozen of Holly's greatest hits brought to life by performers playing their own instruments, Buddy celebrates the legend who changed the face of Rock & Roll forever. Featuring Holly's "Peggy Sue," "Everyday," and "Oh Boy," plus Ritchie Valens' "La Bamba" and The Big Bopper's "Chantilly Lace."

Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play

November 30- December 18, 2022

Adapted from the 1947 Lux Radio Broadcast by Lance Arthur Smith

Original Songs and Arrangements by Jon Lorenz

When a department store Santa claims he's the real Kris Kringle, his case gets taken all the way to the Supreme Court, and a little girl's belief makes the difference in the 'miracle.' With new and familiar holiday music and a beloved tale of faith and hope, Miracle on 34th Street will melt even the most cynical of hearts during the Christmas season. Set in a 1940s radio studio, this script features a small cast of multi-talented actor/vocalists as well as a live foley artist and piano player. It's sure to be good, old-fashioned Christmas fun for the whole family!

Once

January 26-February 12, 2023

Book by Enda Walsh

Music and Lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová

Based on the Motion Picture Written and Directed by John Carney

On the streets of Dublin, an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant are drawn together by their shared love of music. Over the course of one fateful week, an unexpected friendship and collaboration quickly evolves into a powerful but complicated love story, underscored by emotionally charged music. Featuring all of the magical songs from the critically acclaimed film, including the Oscar-winning "Falling Slowly," this achingly beautiful, joyously uplifting show strikes an unforgettable chord in audiences and speaks to the power of music to connect us all. A show like that only comes around Once. This emotionally captivating musical is the only show to have music that won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, an Olivier Award and a Tony Award.

Singin' in the Rain

March 9-April 2, 2023

Screenplay by Betty Comden and Adolph Green

Songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed

Based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film, by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Inc.

Music published by EMI, all rights administered by Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

The "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends, Betty Comden and Adolph Green, from their original award-winning screenplay in Singin' in the Rain. The story follows silent film stars, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont, who on screen are a hot item but, behind the scenes, things aren't always as they appear! When "talking pictures" become essential to any film star's career, Lina's squeaky voice might be the end of her stardom without the help of a talented young actress to do the talking and singing for her. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance from the film is accounted for, including the show-stopping title number, complete with an onstage rainstorm (budget allowing)! Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards make Singin' in the Rain the perfect entertainment for any fan of the golden age of movie musicals.

Ain't Misbehavin': the Fats Waller Musical Show

May 18-June 4, 2023

Conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Murray Horwitz

Created and Originally Directed by Richard Maltby, Jr.

Original Choreography and Musical Staging by Arthur Faria

Musical Adaptations, Orchestrations, & Arrangements by Luther Henderson

The inimitable Thomas "Fats" Waller rose to international fame during the Golden Age of the Cotton Club and that jumpin' new beat, swing music. Although not quite a biography, Ain't Misbehavin' evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of this American original as a versatile cast struts, strums and sings the songs that he made famous in a career that ranged from uptown clubs to downtown Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood and concert stages in the U.S., Canada and Europe. Featuring five triple-threat actors and a unit set, Ain't Misbehavin' provides the perfect opportunity to deliver a smash hit while minimizing resources. The intoxicating music of Fats Waller will delight and energize audiences as well as provide great insight into a vibrant time in American history and music. Assembled under the expert eye of director/lyricist, Richard Maltby, Jr., Ain't Misbehavin' is one of the most popular, well-crafted revues of all time and winner of the 1978 Tony Award for Best Musical.

Summer Breezin': Yacht Rock Hits of the 60s, 70s, and 80s

July 6-30, 2023

Centre Stage Original Rock Show

"If you like piña coladas and gettin' caught in the rain" you will not want to miss this year's annual hit rock show! Join us for some easy, breezy listening at Centre Stage's annual hit rock show, this year in the summer. The most commercially successful genre of the 60s, 70s and 80s, Yacht Rock combines smooth soul, jazz, R & B and even Disco to give the listener a carefree easy listening experience full of infectious, light-hearted fare you won't be able to resist singing along to! Featured songs include "Sail Away", "Stuck in the Middle with You", "Want You Back," "Baby Come Back," "Stayin' Alive", "Escape (the Pina Colada Song)", and, of course, "Surfin' USA" by The Beach Boys. Kick back, relax, grab your boat shoes and a fruity drink, and enjoy the smooth sounds of the summer at Centre Stage!

Prisma Health Fringe Series

Songs for a New World

By Jason Robert Brown

September 6-21, 2022

It's about one moment. It's about hitting the wall and having to make a choice... or taking a stand... or turning around and going back. These are the stories and characters of today, the Songs for a New World. The first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Bridges of Madison County), this moving collection of powerful songs examines life, love and the choices that we make.

'Night Mother

By Marsha Norman

January 31-February 8, 2023

Jessie's father is dead, her divorce is final, her son is a petty thief and her last job didn't go as expected and if that wasn't enough, she has moved back in with her mother. Her bucket list is almost finished as she begins to plan her end. Her mother refuses to believe these steps are desperate measures and that she just needs to go on with life like everybody else does. Does the moment happen?

Apples in Winter

By Jennifer Fawcett

March 21-29, 2023

Miriam is baking a pie. But not just any pie. This pie will be the last meal for her son on death row. After twenty-two years in prison, her son, and by extension his mother, must finally face the consequences of two violent murders and a lifetime struggle with deceit and addiction. As the pie nears completion, Miriam must choose whether or not to go through with this final act of compassion.

Eleemosynary

By Lee Blessing

May 30-June 7, 2023

"E-L-E-E-M-O-S-Y-N-A-R-Y, Eleemosynary, charitable; the giving of alms." After her grandmother, Dorothea, suffers a stroke, National Spelling Bee champion Echo Wesbrook questions what it means to be charitable. In spite of a lifetime estrangement from her mother, the two must come together to care for Dorothea in her final days. Will they be able to accept their mutual need for each other and build a life together after so many years of alienation? Only time will tell. Remembered scenes from both their childhoods help to tell the story of these three highly intelligent women who struggle to understand the true nature of family and human connection.

Special Events

20th Annual New Play Festival

September 29-October 1, 2022

Centre Stage will hold an annual New Play Festival celebrating new plays by both established and budding playwrights. Up to 100 plays will be accepted for entry in this year's festival and only a select few will receive a staged reading as part of the 20th Annual New Play Festival at Centre Stage. Of those selected readings, one script will be chosen as the winner of the 20th Annual New Play Festival! The winner will receive a cash prize and the opportunity to be considered for production as part of our 2023-2024 Season.

Prelude: A Young Artist Showcase

April 21-22, 2023

Over twenty hand-selected high school and college students from the Upstate will perform/present theatrical pieces as part of the showcase. Three students will be awarded a cash prize and all participants will have the opportunity to be considered for an internship at Centre Stage in their interest area!

Season tickets for the 2022-2023 season as well as individual tickets for Buddy: the Buddy Holly Story will be available beginning June 1st. Tickets for all events can be purchased/reserved once available by calling the box office at (864) 233-6733 on Tuesdays - Fridays from 2-5 pm, in person at the Centre Stage Box Office, or online at www.centrestage.org.