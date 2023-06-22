North Charleston POPS! 2023 - 2024 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The North Charleston POPS! announced its 2023 – 2024 season concerts recently. The season features all new shows and something for everyone. The shows are: It's Magic: Joan Ellison Swings in High Fidelity on Saturday, September 16; Holiday Pops on Saturday, December 9; A Tribute To Joni Mitchell featuring Heather Rice on Saturday, January 27; Broadway Night on March 23; and Symphony in Red, White and Blue on Saturday, May 18. All performances are at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. Show time for all concerts is 7:30 PM. The season is sponsored by The Boeing Company.

New season tickets go on sale to the public on Today, Thursday, June 22 at 10 AM. To purchase season tickets go to Click Here or www.NorthCharlestonPOPS.com. To purchase by phone, call 843-202-ARTS (2787). Single show tickets will go on sale at a later date.

"Welcome to the 2023 – 2024 Season with your North Charleston POPS!”, said Nick Palmer, North Charleston POPS! Conductor and Music Director. “This year we focus on the soloist as we bring together leading musicians from across the U.S., including Charleston artists Heather Rice, Katie Small, and two-time Grammy winner Charlton Singleton. Each concert has been carefully selected with you, our beloved audience, in mind.

Opening night is a program of timeless songs and unforgettable melodies, It's Magic: Joan Ellison Swings in High Fidelity. December brings a new addition, the Holiday Pops. Orchestra, choir, dancers, soloists and actors will present favorite holiday fare as we celebrate the festive season. The New Year begins with A Tribute to Joni Mitchell featuring the talented singer, songwriter, and producer Heather Rice. Broadway Night showcases Charleston's finest singers including Grammy Award winner Charlton Singleton. Our season concludes in May with a patriotic celebration. We premier a new work by Peter Boyer, Symphony in Red, White and Blue, along with Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, both featuring acclaimed pianist Jeffrey Biegel. Celebrate together. This will be a season you will not want to miss.”

Season ticket packages start at only $90. In addition to having the same seats for all performances, North Charleston POPS! season ticket holders enjoy many other benefits such as free parking, priority access to tickets before public on-sales and special discounts & offers not available to the general public.

The North Charleston POPS! made their concert debut on June 26, 2012 at the North Charleston Coliseum to back up legendary musical group Earth, Wind and Fire when they made a stop in the Lowcountry as part of their “Guiding Lights” tour and to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the City of North Charleston. Members of the North Charleston POPS! have performed with national touring Broadway shows Wicked, Mary Poppins, Chicago, Phantom of the Opera, The Book of Mormon, and Beautiful:The Carole King Musical during their engagements at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.