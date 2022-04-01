North Charleston PAC Will Host Best Of Broadway 'Select Your Seat' Open House Party Next Week

The North Charleston Performing Arts Center's Best of Broadway series will host its annual "Select Your Seat" open house party on Tuesday, April 5 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Broadway fans are invited to come out and "select their seats" for the 2022-2023 season. The party features live music, complimentary hors d'oeuvres, a wine tasting, giveaways and backstage tours. The first 100 people through the door will receive a free HAMILTON coffee mug.

For fans who are unable to attend the open house party, season tickets are on sale now and available online at www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com or by calling the season ticket hotline at (843) 202-ARTS (2787). Single show tickets will go on sale at a later date.

New for this season is the addition of Sunday evening performances for all shows. The Sunday performances are available for season tickets and will have great seat locations.

The national tour of HAMILTON will make its Lowcountry premiere July 13-24, as the anchor show of 2022-2023 Best of Broadway season at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. The show will offer sixteen performances over two weeks.

The series will welcome four additional shows including: ANNIE (October 28-30, 2022); the Lowcountry premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN (November 22-27, 2022); the Lowcountry premiere of DISNEY'S ALADDIN (February 22-26, 2023); and JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (March 10-12, 2023). And, back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON returns to North Charleston May 5-7, 2023 as a special bonus show for the Best of Broadway series. All performances are at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

The best way to secure your seat locations to HAMILTON and all of the 2022-2023 shows is to become a Best of Broadway season ticket holder. Season tickets are on sale now and packages start at only $277. Tickets are available by calling (843) 202-ARTS (2787) or online at www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com. Installment payment plans are available and you can reserve season ticket package for just $50 down.

"We are so excited to have the national tour of HAMILTON right here in North Charleston!" said City of North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey. "Broadway fans from across South Carolina are not going to miss their shot to see one of the world's most popular shows in the beautiful North Charleston Performing Arts Center."

"Finally, the wait is over!" said North Charleston Performing Arts Center General Manager, Frank Lapsley. "We're thrilled to have the national tour of HAMILTON coming to the North Charleston PAC and that our Best of Broadway season tickets holders get first access to seats. We thank our promoter partner, The Nederlander Organization, for making our 2022-2023 season the best ever."

Individual show tickets will go on sale at a later date. Group sales for all shows are available now by emailing Groups@northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com.

In addition to having the same seat for all performances, Best of Broadway season ticket holders enjoy many other benefits such as free parking to season shows, priority access to tickets for North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center events before they go on public sale and special discounts & offers.

The Best of Broadway series features the best in national touring Broadway shows and is presented by the Nederlander Producing Company of America and the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.