Newberry Opera House Announces 2021-22 Season

The Newberry Opera House has announced its 2021-22 Season featuring theatre, dance, music, and family favorites for all ages. Tickets are on sale now!

The season kicks off on August 26 at 8:00 P.M. with Ricky Skaggs and the Kentucky Thunder! This 15-time Grammy Award Winner is proud to be an inductee in the Country Music Hall of Fame, IBMA Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame, and GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame!

September offers something for every music lover. On September 2 Steve Earle and the Dukes take the Opera House stage. This Grammy Award Winning artist is one of the most celebrated singer/songwriters of his generation. Earle is a legend and is known for crossing multiple genres with everything from Country and Bluegrass to Rock, Folk, and Blues. Saturday 5, Gene Watson will return to the Newberry Opera House. Known for his unique style of traditional Country, Watson was a mainstay in the Country charts throughout the 70s and the 80s. The Opera House welcomes Boney James on September 10, a four-time Grammy-nominated saxophonist and composer. He is considered one of the best musicians of Contemporary Jazz. September 28, Blues Traveler will take the Opera House stage for their only stop in South Carolina! Known for their mix of Rock, Blues, Folk, and Soul, don't miss John, Chan, Brendan, Tad, Ben, and your chance to hear hits like "Run-Around", "Hook", and more!

October is full-on non-stop entertainment. Memorable for their unique Latin Jazz from the piano, guitar, percussion, and vocals don't miss the Brazilian All Stars as they guide you through a piece of Brazil, October 19. Jake Hoot, "The Voice" season 17 Champion will follow them on October 22. His first single "Better Off Without You" topped the Top 50 Country chart, later allowing him to make his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2020. Ace Frehley, original lead guitarist of KISS and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, will make an Opera House exclusive on October 29. Tickets will go fast for this performance in one of the most intimate performance halls in which he has ever performed! Sheena Easton and Tiffany unite for an 80s Ladies Night Out, November 6. Easton has won two Grammys and was the first artist to have Top Five records on five major Billboard charts. Tiffany was the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts with her debut album.

One of a kind intimate evening performances pepper the newly printed season magazine including artists: five-time Grammy® Award-winning artist, Keb' Mo'; singer, songwriter, and producer, Steve Tyrell; a "genre-defying musical genius" Chris Thile; certified guitar player and masterful soloist, Tommy Emmanuel; American Country music singer-songwriter, Lee Greenwood, and many more. These tickets will not last long! Look for the gold medallion denoting intimate evenings on these and more performances in the season magazine.

Celebrate the holidays in Newberry Opera House style. Brighten your holidays with holiday Christmas favorites from Branson on the Road; a light puppet show that takes a visual spin on Christmas classics from America's Got Talent alum, A Very Electric Christmas; Christmas music from the mountain by Appalachian Road Show; a dazzling court and enchanting snowflakes from Dance Alive National Ballet performing The Nutcracker, and a night of classic Jazz Christmas music from ColaJAZZ.

Donovan Tea, Bonny Poynton, and Rob Gulack created an award-winning three-part harmony known as The Lettermen. On February 3, hear hits like "When I Fall in Love," Come Back Silly Girl," and Theme From A Summer Place." February 28, Tango Argentina, a dozen of Argentina's greatest tango dancers and musicians showcase an extraordinary and thrilling program.

Pilobolus, known for their Cirque du Soleil-like grace and ingenuity will explore the beauty of the power of connected bodies. Prepare for them to take your breath away, March 8. Rock and Roll pioneers Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly tour together in a unique hologram experience and will take the stage on March 11. This performance will transport you back in time for an unforgettable evening. Ever wonder how a composition was created? Mr. Ho's Orchestrotica Quintet will lead you on a journey through new sounds based on Chamber, Jazz, and World Music on March 13. Vocal Duo of the Year from both ACM and CMA, Thompson Square has been propelled to the top of the charts and will take the stage on March 26.

Movement artist Charles "Lil' Buck" Riley will showcase his freestyle-based dance called Memphis Jookin' on April 5. At the Opera House for their only stop in South Carolina, the Queens Six direct from England make their way to the stage on April 19. Their repertoire spans Sacred and Secular music from the Middle Ages to the present day! Peter Boie brings to life old legends and haunted stories on stage! Séance Meets Magic is a Summoning Spirits event combining freaky magic with masterful storytelling on April 28. A Texas-born Country singer/rapper, Troy Coleman, known as Cowboy Troy will rock the stage on April 29.

The Opera House can't forget tribute bands like Rocketman: An Elton John Tribute presented by Tokyo Joe; Sweet Baby James a James Taylor Tribute; Don't Stop Believin' (DSB) A Journey Tribute; a tribute to Madonna, Lady Gaga, Cher, and Adele called Material Girls, and Amy Lynn & The Honey Men as they celebrate Janis Joplin.

This season boasts a wide array of talent from Country favorites to Family Adventure events. Taking the stage will be Robert Earl Keen, SC's own Blue Dogs, and Dailey & Vincent. Gather the whole family for Mutts Gone Nuts!, Perdoni's Stunt Dog Experience (Yes, two dog shows!), Fairytales on Ice (Yes, an ice show), come as you are Causal Classics like Verdi's Rigoletto Opera and The Lincoln Trio. Plus, don't miss the free community concerts "Under The Canopy" with Spanish Brass in November and the Quebe Sisters in May.

The wildly popular 'Make Your Own' series returns with even more shows available in the build your own package. Back this year, the more you buy the more you save! Most shows (excluding rental and community events) are available for this package. In one order purchase four shows and save 10%, eight shows and save 15% or twelve shows for a 20% discount; performances must be purchased together. With so much to choose from, the possibilities are endless. Have a group of 10 or more friends? Save $5 per ticket when you purchase as a group, call the Box Office for more details at 803-276-6264.

You can purchase tickets by visiting the Newberry Opera House Box Office at 1201 McKibben Street in Downtown Newberry, call 803-276-6264, or visit NewberryOperaHouse.com. Want to buy early? Become a donor by calling 803-321-3875.