New Musical LOVE & SOUTHERN D!SCOMFORT Will Have its World Premiere

Patton Daye Slater Productions and South Of Broadway Theatre Company will present the WORLD PREMIERE of the captivating new musical "Love & Southern D!scomfort".

Music, mystery, and good old-fashioned family drama collide on January 11th and 12th at The Charleston Music Hall, as Tony Award Nominee Felicia P. Fields from The Color Purple and Dreamgirls, surrounded by Charleston's finest actors, take the stage in the new dramatic musical. Love and Southern D!scomfort blends the lush backdrop of rural Louisiana with unbridled jealousy, joy, and pain as it weaves a gripping tale about an old-money family torn apart by addiction, mental illness, and a secret better left untold.

Book by Monica L. Patton; Music by Bobby Daye. Monica and Bobby are Broadway/National Tour veterans. Monica is currently in her seventh year touring with The Book of Mormon. Her Broadway/Tour credits include Finian's Rainbow, Abby's Song, Ragtime, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Lion King and Annie 30th Anniversary tour. Bobby is currently touring with Disney's Aladdin. His Broadway credits include Shrek the Musical, The Color Purple, The Lion King, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Dreamgirls, The Wiz and The Book of Mormon.

"Bobby and I didn't want to simply write a musical, but instead craft an engaging, real life, cinematic experience that keeps theater goers heavily invested in the characters and their exploits." said Monica Patton.

More information can be found at www.loveandsoutherndiscomfort.com.

The world premiere of LASD is produced by Patton Daye Slater Productions, South of Broadway Theatre Company, Adam Slater Productions Inc., and Steve and Chrissy Weiss.





