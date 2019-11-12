Nate Bargatze Will Come To The Peace Center

Comedian Nate Bargatze brings his Good Problem to Have tour to the Peace Center on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 8 p.m.

Bargatze's comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his six appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, following four appearances on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. He appeared on Conan four times, was a recurring guest on @midnight and had his own Comedy Central Presents special in 2011.

Off-screen, Bargatze was part of Jimmy Fallon's Clean Cut Comedy Tour, and has done live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times. He regularly performs at Bonnaroo, SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he's received critical acclaim multiple years in a row. Bargatze is also in production on a pilot for ABC, which he created and stars in.

Bargatze was featured in Esquire as a "Best New Comedian" by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron's "Comedians to Watch" in Rolling Stone, one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch" for 2015 and as No. 1 on Vulture's "50 Comedians You Should Know" in 2015. His debut one-hour special, Full Time Magic, premiered on Comedy Central that spring, followed by his debut album, Yelled at by a Clown, which reached No. 1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts and remained on Billboard's Top Ten Comedy Charts for weeks.

Tickets for the Saturday, May 2, 2020, 8 p.m. performance by Nate Bargatze are $35-$49.75 and may be purchased by calling 864.467.3000 or 800.888.7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at peacecenter.org. A VIP package is available for $149.75, including a prime seat, meet and greet, laminate and merchandise item. Tickets go on sale to Peacekeepers beginning now and go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. Service fees will apply to phone and online sales.

For more information about the Peace Center and its upcoming events, visit peacecenter.org.

Events, dates, times, prices and performers are subject to change without notice.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Peace Center box office - in person, by phone or online - is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at the Peace Center and is the only way to guarantee the best prices. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the Peace Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.





