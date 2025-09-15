Morgan Jay to Bring THE GOOFY GUY TOUR to North Charleston Performing Arts Center in June 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LA-based musician and comedian Morgan Jay will bring his brand-new live show, The Goofy Guy Tour, to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on June 20, 2026. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 19 at 10 a.m., with an exclusive artist pre-sale beginning Wednesday, September 17 at 10 a.m. using code “GOOFY.”

Jay has appeared on MTV’s Wild’n’Out, NBC, and Comedy Central, and was named a 2023 Just For Laughs New Face. A first-generation American, his work blends stand-up and music, drawing inspiration from his Brazilian and Italian heritage and a 1990s upbringing. He began his career in New York, studying at Tisch School of the Arts while performing in the city’s alternative comedy scene.

As an actor, Jay recently wrapped production on Joey Power’s feature Love Language, starring alongside Chloë Grace Moretz and Anthony Ramos. He also appears in Stick with Owen Wilson and Marc Maron for Apple TV+, and NBC’s St. Denis Medical. He will star in J Pinder’s action-comedy Cotton Candy Bubble Gum, premiering at SXSW 2025 in the Narrative Spotlight section.

Tickets

Pre-sale: Wednesday, September 17 at 10 a.m. with code “GOOFY”

General on-sale: Friday, September 19 at 10 a.m.

Purchase: Ticketmaster.com or morganjay.com