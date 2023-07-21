Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Tour Comes to the North Charleston PAC

The tour will come to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Friday, November 24.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Tour Comes to the North Charleston PAC

Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, will celebrate over 35 Years of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest running concert tour in the entertainment industry!

Davis said the hallmark tour will begin on November 14, 2023 and run through December 30th, 2023. Two traveling ensembles will hold performances in cities across the country.

The tour will come to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Friday, November 24. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28 at 10 AM. Tickets available online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour.  Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” said Davis.  

“Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which went on to become one of the industry’s largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, with over 31.5 million in the Christmas genre.  Their holiday CD’s have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard’s Seasonal Chart every year. 

This year’s show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting.  Davis will direct and co-produce Tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis is co-produced by MagicSpace Entertainment. The company is a boutique producing and presenting firm focused on first-class properties and productions.  Based in Park City, UT, the company has produced and presented national tours, Broadway shows, concerts, museum exhibits and sporting events worldwide for over 40 years with a powerhouse producing team focused on providing creative, marketing and general management expertise.  www.magicspace.net




