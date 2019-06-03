MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 Live Coming To The North Charleston PAC

The award-winning TV comedy "Mystery Science Theater 3000" (MST3K) is coming to North Charleston in an all-new LIVE show featuring Joel Hodgson, the original host and the creative vision behind the beloved TV and Netflix comedy series for more than three decades, in his final live tour. Produced by Alternaversal LLC, Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour will play the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on November 21, with the never-before-screened film No Retreat, No Surrender.

Following the wildly successful "Watch Out for Snakes! Tour" in 2017 and "30th Anniversary Tour" in 2018, Hodgson will don the red jumpsuit one final time as Joel Robinson to host Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour alongside the world's greatest - and only - movie riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow, and Gypsy. The show gives fans the chance to sit in the same theater with their favorite characters and promises all of the MST3K signatures and rapid-fire hilarity that have built MST3K's loyal following over more than 30 years: a cheesy B-movie, hilarious riffing, wisecracking robots, silly sketches, and Hodgson in the red jumpsuit as host Joel Robinson.

"This is our third national tour, and it's bigger than the first two combined!," said Hodgson. "I really wanted to do something special since it's my farewell tour with MST3K Live. Also, Tom, Crow, and Gypsy have become such great live performers, I decided to give them the ultimate challenge: a movie riffing robot circus!"

Premiering in 1988 on KTMA-TV in Minneapolis, MST3K has earned its place in history as one of the Top 100 TV Shows of all time (Time, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly), receiving multiple Emmy nominations, and a Peabody Award along the way. Following a record setting Kickstarter campaign, the series was revived in 2017 with all new episodes now streaming on Netflix.

FEATURED FILM

No Retreat, No Surrender

A self-conscious teen becomes a martial arts master under the tutelage of Bruce Lee's ghost. Featuring fresh-faced Jean-Claude Van Damme as a brooding hit man and a Bruce Lee lookalike, who looks nothing like Bruce Lee.

On-sale date will be announced soon! For the latest tour stops and scheduled films, visit mst3klive.com or follow MST3K on Facebook and Instagram.





