King|Henderson Introduces Monthly Cabaret Series

Running monthly from April through September, Monthly After Dinner (MAD) Cabaret, King|Henderson announced the series of musical offerings.

“One goal is to create additional or alternative offerings in small-venue live music performance. Columbia is rich with talent and we hope the series will provide singers more opportunity to share their talents, and for audiences to enjoy them in an intimate setting.” said Clayton King, producer for King|Henderson.

King added, “Another goal is to introduce The Living Room, a new Columbia “listening room” which hosts concerts, comedy hours and other live performances to a maximum capacity audience of just 80 people. Styled as a lounge room, the venue offers table seating as well as sofas.”

So far, more than 150 patrons have attended the monthly cabaret which is scheduled for the second Tuesday/Thursday of each month from April through September. As expected, the size of the audience is growing with each installment and gaining in popularity.

“I'm so excited to see this kind of thing happening in Columbia,” said one audience member. “We need more of this happening.”