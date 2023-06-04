King|Henderson Introduces Monthly Cabaret Series

Concerts will take place on the second Tuesday/Thursday of each month from April through September.

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
New Theater Work on Unsung Civil Rights Hero Robert Smalls Debuts in Charleston Photo 3 New Theater Work on Unsung Civil Rights Hero Robert Smalls Debuts in Charleston
GOD OF CARNAGE Comes to the Warehouse Theatre Photo 4 GOD OF CARNAGE Comes to the Warehouse Theatre

GOD OF CARNAGE Comes to the Warehouse Theatre

GOD OF CARNAGE Comes to the Warehouse Theatre

Running monthly from April through September, Monthly After Dinner (MAD) Cabaret, King|Henderson announced the series of musical offerings.

“One goal is to create additional or alternative offerings in small-venue live music performance. Columbia is rich with talent and we hope the series will provide singers more opportunity to share their talents, and for audiences to enjoy them in an intimate setting.” said Clayton King, producer for King|Henderson.

King added, “Another goal is to introduce The Living Room, a new Columbia “listening room” which hosts concerts, comedy hours and other live performances to a maximum capacity audience of just 80 people. Styled as a lounge room, the venue offers table seating as well as sofas.”

So far, more than 150 patrons have attended the monthly cabaret which is scheduled for the second Tuesday/Thursday of each month from April through September. As expected, the size of the audience is growing with each installment and gaining in popularity.

“I'm so excited to see this kind of thing happening in Columbia,” said one audience member. “We need more of this happening.”




RELATED STORIES - South Carolina

1
The North Charleston Performing Arts Centers Best of Broadway Series Hosts Select Your Sea Photo
The North Charleston Performing Arts Center's Best of Broadway Series Hosts 'Select Your Seat' Open House Party

The North Charleston Performing Arts Center’s Best of Broadway series will host its annual  “Select Your Seat” open house party on Tuesday, June 6, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM.

2
New Theater Work on Unsung Civil Rights Hero Robert Smalls Debuts in Charleston Photo
New Theater Work on Unsung Civil Rights Hero Robert Smalls Debuts in Charleston

Building upon a commitment to commissioning and producing ambitious, multidisciplinary performances and programming that uplifts stories of underappreciated heroes from the South, the Charleston Gaillard Center announced details for its world premiere of Finding Freedom: The Journey of Robert Smalls written by Teralyn Reiter, the performing arts center’s first theatrical commission which will be performed in Charleston, SC this coming October for the public and thousands of students.

3
GOD OF CARNAGE Comes to the Warehouse Theatre Photo
GOD OF CARNAGE Comes to the Warehouse Theatre

 Fourteen years since Yasmina Reza’s play won the Tony Award and the Olivier Award for Best Comedy, this comedy of manners without the manners still delivers on all amusing fronts.  When a playground altercation between eleven-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter, diplomatic niceties are observed…initially. 

4
HADESTOWN, SIX, and More Set For Broadway Season at North Charleston Performing Arts Cente Photo
HADESTOWN, SIX, and More Set For Broadway Season at North Charleston Performing Arts Center

The national tours of HADESTOWN and SIX will make their Lowcountry premieres part of the 2023-2024 Best of Broadway season at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. HADESTOWN performances are January 2 – 7, 2024 and SIX performances are March 12 – 17, 2024. Each show will offer eight performances.

More Hot Stories For You

and regionstable.regionsid=99 and LOCATE(',', regionsfield) = 0;

Videos

Video: Brian d'Arcy James on Solving Sondheim Video Video: Brian d'Arcy James on Solving Sondheim
Corey Hawkins Wants to 'Plant the Seeds of Possibility ' on Broadway Video
Corey Hawkins Wants to 'Plant the Seeds of Possibility ' on Broadway
How Bonnie Milligan Built a Better Debra Video
How Bonnie Milligan Built a Better Debra
Micaela Diamond Is Not Taking PARADE for Granted Video
Micaela Diamond Is Not Taking PARADE for Granted
View all Videos

South Carolina SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A World Premeire
South Carolina Children's Theatre (1/26-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hundred Days
The Warehouse Theatre (6/09-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charles Bach Wonders! A Magical Experience
Charles Bach Wonders Theatre (3/23-10/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Watsons Go To Birmingham – 1963
South Carolina Children's Theatre (1/19-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For Our Fathers and Other Amazing Humans
The Venue (6/18-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dragons Love Tacos
South Carolina Children's Theatre (4/05-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charlotte's Web
South Carolina Children's Theatre (9/22-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s MARY POPPINS
South Carolina Children's Theatre (11/17-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oh, What A Night Salute To Veterans
Bellmore Cinema & Playhouse (7/01-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lilly's Purple Plastic Purse
South Carolina Children's Theatre (10/20-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You