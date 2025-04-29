Kevin Cronin Band To Play North Charleston Performing Arts Center In September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kevin Cronin, formerly of REO Speedwagon, will be appearing with The Kevin Cronin Band at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Friday, September 12.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 2 at 10:00 AM online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the North Charleston Coliseum advance ticket office.

About Kevin Cronin:

The Kevin Cronin Band features the same talented lineup that has been thrilling audiences throughout the 2024 tour as REO Speedwagon. Cronin, the legendary voice and writer behind REO's chart-topping hits like "Keep On Loving You" and "Can't Fight This Feeling," continues to be joined onstage by lead guitarist Dave Amato and drummer Bryan Hitt, who played in REO Speedwagon since 1989. Additionally, Derek Hilland, who previously toured with Foreigner, Rick Springfield, Whitesnake, and more, was REO's touring keyboard player since January 2023. The band is rounded out by Matt Bissonette, who brought his extensive experience touring with Elton John from 2012 through 2023, and who has been the bassist in this touring lineup since November 2023.

From the earliest rehearsals in late 2023, this group of guys began forming an organic musical and personal chemistry. Within ten days, they were ready for the first of three residencies at the Venetian Theater in Las Vegas, featuring “An Evening of Hi Infidelity … and More.” From there, they toured extensively through 2024, including a summer tour of Live Nation amphitheaters with Train, and a winter run of arenas with Loverboy.

In concert, KCB will be performing classics from Hi Infidelity, plus other REO hits such as “Can't Fight This Feeling,” “Roll with the Changes,” “Time for me to Fly,” “Keep Pushin',” and many more which Cronin wrote, co-produced, and sang on the original recordings.

