Greenwood, SC High School Musical Theatre Class Reinstated Following Outcry

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following an outcry from students and community members, Greenwood School District 50 in Greenwood, South Carolina, will reinstate its previously cancelled musical theatre class, WSPA reports.

On Friday, the school announced it would be removing the musical theatre class, and it would continue as an after school club. In a statement posted on Facebook, the school stated that said the decision to remove the high school program was based on a lack of student interest.

However, the decision was met with criticism from parents, students and community members.

“The kids who are taking this class, a lot of them are planning on arts careers,” said Lisa Smith, who spent 33 years teaching in schools across Greenwood District 50, and created the first drama classes at Greenwood High School in the 1980s. “We have students all over the country studying theater, some in very specialized musical theater programs all around the country."

Through this program, students are taught by a combination of theater, dance and chorus instructors and spend the spring semester preparing for musical performances. The program also requires an audition process to take part in.

Since the decision was made, community groups gathered in attempt to save the program. Emails were sent to the school board as well as to the superintendent, Steve Glenn, asking him to reconsider.

On Tuesday, February 11, Glenn issued a statement, noting that the staffing change has been rescinded following the backlash.

"The recent concerns stem from a necessary staffing adjustment—reassigning a Greenwood High School teacher to the Brewer ACTS program to fill a critical, difficult-to-staff position. The decision to rescind the staffing adjustment was made per the request of the Board Chair," he wrote. "I sincerely appreciate all perspectives from our stakeholders and value our community's passion for the arts, our teachers, and our students. I have always emphasized the importance of student engagement in programs such as Band, Art, Drama, Student Government, Yearbook, and Athletics. Eliminating or diminishing these opportunities would be detrimental to the overall success of our district."

Read the original story on WSPA.

Comments