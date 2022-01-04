Greenville Theatre Rings In 2022 With ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END

Greenville Theatre will ring in the new year with our first show of 2022, Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End!

"If life is a bowl of cherries, what am I doing in the pits?" Erma Bombeck, the legendary humorist, gave voice to the frustrations of a generation of women in her syndicated newspaper column At Wit's End. This charming, one-woman by Allison Engel and Margaret Engel brings to life the humor and wisdom of a mother, housewife, and social commentator.

Directed by Sarah Van Deusen, this one-woman show features a tour-de-force performance from actress Carrie Smith Lewis as Erma Bombeck.

"I can't stop thinking about how relevant Erma Bombeck is right now," commented the show's star, Carrie Smith. "Her life experiences are extremely relatable to everyone."

The show's director noted, "She is a voice from the past that speaks to right now. Erma Bombeck managed to laugh at the hardships of life and lead with joy! I think we could all use a little bit of her energy right now."

Ticket prices are Adults $30, Seniors $29, and Juniors $22. Show dates are January 13, 18, 19, 20 (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) at 7:30PM, January 14, 21 (Friday) at 8:00PM, January 15, 22 (Saturday) at 2:00PM and 8:00PM, and January 16, 23 (Sunday) at 3:00PM.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 864-233-6238 or visit the GT website at www.greenvilletheatre.org.