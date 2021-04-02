Greenville Theatre Completes Three Year Search For Retiring Director's Replacement

After a thorough search that took three years to complete, Greenville Theatre announces the hiring of Producing Artistic Director, Max Quinlan. In 2018 Allen and Suzanne McCalla, who have led the theatre for 28 years, provided the Board with a two-year succession plan that included a tentative retirement date of December 2020 and a commitment to remain at the helm until a suitable replacement was found.

The McCallas have been involved in the search for their replacement as members of a 9 person search committee. This committee began with a national search, collecting more than 75 quality applications of varied experiences. After narrowing the field down to 4 finalists, the committee presented their findings to the Board of Directors with a unanimous vote for Max Quinlan to become the fifth Producing Artistic Director in the Greenville Theatre's 95 year history.

Max Quinlan brings a wealth of professional theatrical experience, having most recently served as the Associate Director for the World Premiere of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's Unmasked at Paper Mill Playhouse. Previously, Max served as the Resident Director for both the 2014 Broadway Revival of Les Misérables and the U.S. National Tour of The Phantom of the Opera. Prior to his extensive career as a director, Max was a highly successful, Jeff Award-winning performer, seen starring on Broadway, National Tours, and Regional Theatres across America. He and his wife Siri, a Broadway performer herself, fell in love with each other and Greenville while on the National Tour of Les Misérables. They, along with their 2-year-old son, are eager to return to the city so near and dear to their hearts.

"I am honored to be making Greenville Theatre my new artistic home," said Quinlan. "My professional dream has always been to find a community that I can serve with necessary art, storytelling, and love. Greenville is that dream come true. Ever since my wife and I fell in love in this city while performing on the National Tour of Les Misérables, we knew we could make Greenville our home. Now, nine years later, our young family is putting its roots down here. Finding this opportunity at this incredible theatre company feels like fate."

"Allen and Suzanne McCalla have led Greenville Theatre with passion and kindness; qualities I too will lead with," Quinlan continued. "I am humbled to be entrusted with the legacy of this historic theatre and excited for its limitless future. I am eager for everyone to experience the magic of theatre, welcoming people from all walks of life into our theatrical home. Having worked alongside some of the biggest names in the Broadway community, I am excited to bring those experiences with me while honoring the unique characteristics that make Greenville Theatre so special. I look forward to finding new ways to expand this theatre, both within the Greenville community and beyond. There is no doubt that Greenville Theatre, like the famous Falls Park on the Reedy, will soon be synonymous with our city itself."

Christi Mobley, who serves as Board Chair and led the search committee, had the following to say, "The search was extraordinarily challenging in many respects. First and foremost, throughout the search, the board wanted to capture all that the McCallas do and everything they have meant to the Greenville Theatre community. With the large number of outstanding applications, selecting the final candidates proved extremely difficult. Having the process delayed by the impacts of Covid-19 on the theatre world only intensified the challenges. Even so, the Board of Directors is positively certain that Max Quinlan is the ideal choice for this important role, and has the talent, skills, and energy to lead this next chapter of Greenville Theatre history."

Allen and Suzanne McCalla: "It has been a great honor to have led this storied and significant institution for the past 28 years. Getting to know the patrons, as well as working with the Board, volunteers, our incredible staff, and especially the many talented actors who have created magical performances, has been the highlight of our careers. We will still be involved with Greenville Theatre, but we are thrilled to hand the reins over to Max. We have the utmost confidence in his ability to produce great productions that will touch the hearts of our audience and inspire the wonderful performers of this community."

Max Quinlan: "This has been a hard time for all of us. I am looking forward to re-opening our doors, re-awakening our souls, and welcoming back patrons old and new with inspiring, moving, and entertaining live shows."