Furman University Department of Theatre Arts Announces 2021-2022 Season

Furman University Department of Theatre Arts has announced its 2021-2022 season including a musical, two plays and a new works festival.

All events are open to the public and take place in various venues on campus. Face coverings are required. Tickets go on sale two weeks prior to opening night of each performance. An all-access season pass is available for $25 (four shows). Individual ticket prices are $15 general admission, $10 for seniors, and $5 for students.

Furman Theatre

2021-2022 Season

"As You Like It"

Adapted by Shaina Taub and Laurie Woolery

Music and lyrics by Shaina Taub

Oct. 13-15 and Oct. 20-23, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16 & 17, 3 p.m.

Staged in partnership with the Shi Institute for Sustainable Communities, Furman Theatre presents a ravishing new musical adaptation of Shakespeare's classic story of chance encounters and self-discovery. Named one of The New York Times'best shows of 2017, "As You Like It" is an immersive, dream-like tale of faithful friends, feuding families and lovers in disguise.

New Works Festival

A co-production with the Order of Furman Theatre

Nov. 15-20, 7:30 p.m.

The second main stage production of the season is a New Works Festival of student work presented staged reading-style and developed with support throughout the summer and fall months. New Works Festival is a collaborative celebration of students, faculty, alumni and guest artists who envision what's yet to come in the theatre world.

"Admissions"

by Joshua Harmon

Feb. 22-26, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27, 3 p.m.

At a New England prep school, Sheri is head of admissions and is fighting to diversify the student body. But when her only son sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values with convulsive results. A no-holds-barred look at privilege, power and hypocrisy. "Admissions" is winner of the 2018 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, and the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play. "Astonishing and daring. An extraordinarily useful and excruciating satire - of the left, by the left, for the left - for today."-The New York Times

"On the Verge; or The Geography of Yearning"

by Eric Overmyer

April 5-9, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 10, 3 p.m.

A mirthful safari leading from highest Himalaya to terra incognita, spinning into time travel and blending Tom Stoppard's limber linguistics with Thornton Wilder's historic overview. "Three 'sister sojourners,' each a prototypical Victorian lady explorer equipped with dialogue as pithy as their helmets, thwack their machetes through the wilderness while telling tales of past jaunts among the natives. As intrepid trekkers, they put the lie to any charge that they are representatives of a weaker sex. Mr. Overmyer has written a play that is joyfully profeminist."-The New York Times

Learn more about Furman Theatre tickets. The Theatre Box Office can be reached at 864-294-2125.