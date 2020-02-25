Duke Energy Awards $30,000 To The Peace Center's Peace Passport Field Trip Series

The Peace Center has received a $30,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation in support of the 2019-2020 Peace Passport Field Trip Series, one of the Peace Center's Community Impact initiatives.

On the morning of Thursday, Feb. 6, Duke Energy Stakeholder Manager Amanda Dow and Government and Community Relations District Manager Linda Hannon presented a check on stage to the Peace Center's Vice President of Community Impact, Larisa Gelman, just before a performance of Homer's The Odyssey.

"The arts have the power to enhance community vitality and provide a tremendous value to communities," said Hannon. "This is why Duke Energy invests in arts outreach programs like those provided by the Peace Center that provide access to and encourage an appreciation of the arts and culture."

The 2019-2020 Peace Passport Field Trip Series is expected to welcome more than 20,000 students to 44 performances of 16 shows. The series inspires students through productions on the stage, while helping teachers directly connect the experience back to the classroom through free curriculum resource guides, student worksheets and professional development opportunities.

Grant funds like the gift from Duke Energy support scholarship tickets for Title I schools, and the Peace Center has already distributed 5,300 scholarship tickets this season.





