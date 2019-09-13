DETROIT Launches Prisma Health Fringe Series at Centre Stage

Detroit kicks off the 2019-2020 Prisma Health Fringe Series at Centre Stage.

Ben has just lost his job and is starting a new endeavor operating a home base internet site giving advice to people in debt. He and his wife, Mary, are hosting a barbecue inviting their new neighbors, Sharon and Kenny. As the action unfolds we learn that Sharon and Kenny met at rehab, neither is employed, and they don't own a stick of furniture. The quintessential American back-yard party turns quickly turns into something more dangerous-and filled with potential when the conversation turns to suburbia, society, and marital conflicts. Add in alcohol and substance abuse and the meat isn't the only thing getting cooked.

The unique Fringe Series presents heart-warming, gut-wrenching, and provocative dramas and comedies. Centre Stage hosts a talkback after the final performance, giving audiences an opportunity for discussion, reflection and hopefully great new conversations. Through our Fringe Series, Centre Stage partners with local non-profits whose issues and missions directly relate to the subject matter of each play. They are partnering with the Phoenix Center to promote their mission and hear more about the services they provide during the post-show discussion.

Tickets for Detroit are $15. Ticketing fees are applied to ALL purchases. Shows are on Tuesdays and Wednesday at 7pm and all seats are reserved. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at (864) 233-6733 on Tuesdays - Fridays from 2-6 p.m, in person at the Centre Stage Box Office, or online at www.centrestage.org.





