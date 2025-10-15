Centre Stage to Stage Halloween-Eve Performance Of GOODNIGHT SWEET PRINCE: A SOLO HAMLET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Centre Stage will mark the spooky season with GOODNIGHT SWEET PRINCE: A SOLO HAMLET, adapted and performed by John Michael Cox, for one night only on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 7:30 PM.

Staged at Centre Stage (501 River Street, Greenville, SC 29601), the 90-minute, darkly comic retelling sees a single actor inhabit fifteen roles in Shakespeare’s ghost story, drawing audiences into Hamlet’s world of grief, loyalty, and revenge.

Cox—founding artistic director of Vagabond Shakespeare—brings two decades of classical experience to the piece, praised for “fierce commitment” (Greenville News) and “marvelously comic” instincts (DC Metro Theatre Arts). The intimate staging leans into Halloween’s “witching time of night,” blending eerie humor with haunted-heart storytelling.

Tickets: $25, on sale now at centrestage.org or 864-233-6733. Seating is limited; advance purchase is strongly recommended.