Centre Stage Announces DRIVING MISS DAISY

Daisy Werthan, a rich, sharp-tongued Jewish widow of seventy-two living in the deep South, is determined to maintain her independence. But after crashing her car, her son, Boolie arranges for her to have a chauffeur, an African American driver named Hoke Colburn. Miss Daisy immediately regards Hoke with disdain and Hoke, in turn, is not impressed with his employer's patronizing tone and her latent prejudice.

Both employer and employee are outsiders, Hoke because of the color of his skin, Miss Daisy because of her religious background. But despite their mutual differences, the two grow ever closer to, and more dependent on, each other. Slowly and steadily the dignified, good-natured Hoke breaks down the stern defenses of the ornery old lady. And although their relationship gets off to a rocky start, they eventually form a close friendship over the years, one that transcends racial prejudices and social conventions.

Reprising their roles from Greenwood Community Theatre, Myra Greene and Clark Nesbitt will play Daisy and Hoke, respectively. Centre Stage veteran Bruce Meahl returns as Boolie. Greene will serve dual roles as both star and director of the show.

Tickets for Driving Miss Daisy are $30, $27, $15. Student rush tickets are available for $20 with school ID (based on availability), one ticket per ID. Ticketing fees are applied to ALL purchases. Shows run Thursday through Sunday and all seats are reserved. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at (864) 233-6733 on Tuesdays - Fridays from 2-6 p.m, in person at the Centre Stage Box Office, or online at www.centrestage.org. Handling fees will be applied to all purchases.





Related Articles Shows View More South Carolina Stories

More Hot Stories For You