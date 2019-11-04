Casting Has Been Announced For Disney's THE LION KING At North Charleston PAC

Casting has been announced for Disney's The Lion King at North Charleston Performing Arts Center's stage on Wednesday, December 4 for a two-week engagement through Sunday, December 15.

The production features Spencer Plachy as "Scar," Gerald Ramsey as "Mufasa," Buyi Zama as "Rafiki," Nick Cordileone as "Timon," Jürgen Hooper as "Zazu," Ben Lipitz as "Pumbaa," Brandon A. McCall as "Simba," Kayla Cyphers as "Nala," Keith Bennett as "Banzai," Martina Sykes as "Shenzi" and Robbie Swift as "Ed."

The role of "Young Simba" is alternated between Richard Phillips, Jr. and Walter Russell III. The role of "Young Nala" is alternated between Brilyn Johnston, and Celina Smith.



Rounding out the cast are Derek Adams, Kayla Rose Aimable, Leanne Antonio, Andrew Arrington, William John Austin, Eric Bean, Jr, Kalilah Black, Sasha Caicedo, Chante Carmel, Thembelihle Cele, Adrianne Chu, Daniela Cobb, Erynn Marie Dickerson, Paige Fraser, Tony Freeman, Mukelisiwe Goba, Deidrea Halley, William James Jr., Kolin Jerron, Jane King, Jason Lewis, Christopher L. Mc Kenzie, Jr., Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Nhlanhla Ndlovu, Aaron Nelson, Sicelo Ntshangase, Nathan Andrew Riley, Christopher Sams, Jordan Samuels, Darian Sanders, Mpume Sikakane, Kevin Tate, Courtney Thomas and Zola Williams.

Tickets are currently available online at LionKing.com, and by phone at 1-866-870-2717. VIP Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location, a commemorative souvenir program and an exclusive merchandise item, are also available. Groups of 10 or more may reserve seating by calling 843-529-5007.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the outlets listed above and Ticketmaster are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that North Charleston PAC is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

The North American touring productions of The Lion King have been seen by more than 20 million theatergoers. Having already played more than 80 cities across North America, The Lion King now proudly makes its premiere in North Charleston!

