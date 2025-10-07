CLUE Comes to the Greenville Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Greenville Theatre for CLUE live on stage, just in time for the spooky season! You are cordially invited to our theatrical dinner party play featuring murder, blackmail, mystery, and hysteria on the menu. CLUE on stage brings to life, and death, the iconic 1985 movie and invites you to try and figure out if Wadsworth the butler, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock or Colonel Mustard committed the deadly crime. Don’t miss this famous murder mystery meets farce comedy to find out who done it, what weapon they used, and why they committed the crime. The opening performance is October 17, 2025.

Directed by Thom Babbes, this killer cast is led by Carter Allen, Courtney Dorn, Jason Gerhard, Abby Gilbert, Evan Harris, Todd Janssen, Carter McCauley, Brendan McMahon, Kelly Wallace, Kristen Wharton, and Briana Young.

“This being my first time working at the Greenville Theatre, I am so happy to be directing this show with this wonderful cast. They are so talented and so much fun to be around that every rehearsal is genuinely a joy”, says Thom Babbes. “CLUE is inspired by the beloved board game and cult classic movie, and this live performance will have you laughing so hard you’ll be gasping for air. It’s a perfect example of the magic of theatre—seeing a story unfold in real time, with actors bringing humor, suspense, and chaos to life.”

Thom says, “I grew up watching the film and working on this show brings back so many great memories of laughing with friends while trying (and failing) to solve the mystery. Whether you’re a lifelong fan of the game, a die-hard movie buff, or someone who simply enjoys a good laugh while playing detective, this is a night of theater for you”.

This production is rated PG-13 for theatrical violence.