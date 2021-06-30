CINDERELLA to be Presented at Town Theatre

Don't let the clock strike midnight before you can join in for Town's summer production of Cinderella! This isn't your mother's Cinderella either - it's the new Broadway adaptation of the classic tale. Of course, it has some of your favorite Rodgers & Hammerstein songs including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible" and "Ten Minutes Ago," but the up-to-date libretto will give you a new love for the story of the girl behind the glass slipper.

Taking the title role of Ella is Maya Fanning, a newcomer to the Town Theatre stage. Zachary Linick (Big Fish, Mary Poppins) is princely as Topher who seeks to find his life's purposes though he is constantly dodging countless women of the kingdom. Leading that brigade is Marybeth Berry (Mamma Mia, Director of Baskerville) in the role of the evil Stepmother, Madame. Not far behind their mother is Shelby Sessler (Miss Saigon, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) and Erin Niland (making her Town debut) in the roles of Charlotte and Gabrielle, the evil stepsisters. Not only must Topher navigate his way through internal crossroads, he also is up against "trusted" advisor, Clayton King (Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can) as Sebastian. Adding magic (and some mayhem) is everyone's favorite Fairy Godmother, shared by Christy Shealy Mills (The Little Mermaid, frequent Town choreographer) and Leah McNeely Tudor (Arsenic and Old Lace, Jekyll & Hyde). Heralding our story's events is Nathan Lawson as Lord Pinkleton with Thomas Sowell as the fiery Jean-Michel who fights for justice for the peasants. Both Nathan and Thomas are making their first appearance at 1012 Sumter Street.

Cinderella runs July 16 to August 1. Thursday and Friday curtain is at 7:30 PM with Saturday and Sunday curtain at 3:00 PM. The show is generously sponsored by Carolina Children's Dentistry, Grace Outdoor Advertising and Lexington Medical Center.

Tickets go on sale July 5. Adults are $25; Seniors (65+)/Full-Time College/Active Duty Military are $20; Youth (17 and under) are $15. Town's summer box office hours are 3 PM to 6 PM weekdays with hours extended to curtain on show days. Tickets are also available 24/7 at towntheatre.com starting July 5 at 3 PM.

LIVE THEATRE is back and better than ever at Town ~ America's oldest continuously operating community theatre.