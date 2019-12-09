BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards Update: A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for South Carolina:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Michael Cunningham - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University 25%

Alex Ringler - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 11%

John C. Leggett - NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre 8%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Ethen Cornett - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seahawk Cultural Center (Hilton Head Christian Academy) 9%

Greyson Taylor - CABARET - SOUTHEASTERN SUMMER THEATRE INSTITUTE 9%

Ron Pyle - KING LEAR - Bob Jones University Rodeheaver Auditorium 9%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Craig Smith - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre 14%

Jason D. Johnson - THE CRUCIBLE - The Warehouse Theatre 11%

Carter Allen - LEAVING IOWA - Greenville Theatre 8%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Kacie Burns - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 15%

Adell Ehrhorn - NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre 13%

Tristen Buettel - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 11%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Caitlin Mesiano - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University 18%

Jacey Robinson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seahawk Cultural Center (Hilton Head Christian Academy) 12%

Shea Grande - CABARET - SOUTHEASTERN SUMMER THEATRE INSTITUTE 10%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Latreshia Lilly - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre 10%

Myra Greene - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Centre Stage 9%

Jamie Ann Walters - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre 8%

Best Musical (non-professional)

TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University 39%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hilton Head Christian Academy 10%

CABARET - SOUTHEASTERN SUMMER THEATRE INSTITUTE 9%

Best Musical (professional)

A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 21%

NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre 20%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 8%

Best Play (non-professional)

KING LEAR - Bob Jones University 56%

THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Proud Mary Theatre 20%

FIRST BAPTIST OF IVY GAP - Mill Town Players 11%

Best Play (professional)

THE CRUCIBLE - The Warehouse Theatre 21%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre 13%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - The Warehouse Theatre 9%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (professional)

Blake Spellacy - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 16%

Jack Sterner - NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre 14%

Gabriel Kearns - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 6%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Bryce Hall - BRIGHT STAR - SOUTHEASTERN SUMMER THEATRE INSTITUTE 13%

Jeffery Stegall - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University 10%

Jack Sterner - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University 10%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (professional)

Russell Garrett - AMADEUS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 11%

Carter Allen - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre 9%

Jonathan Kilpatrick - NOISES OFF - Centre Stage 7%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (professional)

Jillian Jarrett - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 20%

Alexandria Van Paris - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 14%

Latresha Lilly - NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre 8%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Anna Brown - KING LEAR - Bob Jones University 15%

Samantha Norton - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seahawk Cultural Center (Hilton Head Christian Academy) 14%

Erin Naler - KING LEAR - Bob Jones University Rodeheaver Auditorium 11%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (professional)

Bella Lawrence - THE CRUCIBLE - The Warehouse Theatre 13%

Kayla Ryan Walsh - BLITHE SPIRIT - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 13%

Beth Munson - LEAVING IOWA - Greenville Theatre 11%

Best Touring Show

HAMILTON - Peace Center 27%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Peace Center 15%

COME FROM AWAY - Peace Center 13%

Theater of the Year

Bob Jones University 30%

Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 18%

Greenville Theatre 13%

