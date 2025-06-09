Best Of Broadway Will Host 'Select Your Seat' Open House Party at The North Charleston PAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The North Charleston Performing Arts Center's Best of Broadway series will host its annual “Select Your Seat” Open House Party on Tuesday, June 10 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Broadway fans are invited to come out and “select their seats” for the 2025-2026 season. The party features complimentary hors d'oeuvres and wine, giveaways, backstage tours, and live guest performances from DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and THE SOUND OF MUSIC. The first 100 people through the door will receive a free MJ THE MUSICAL coffee mug.

For fans who are unable to attend the Open House Party, season tickets are on sale now and available online at www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com or by calling the season ticket hotline at (843) 202-ARTS (2787). Single show tickets will go on sale at a later date.

The Best of Broadway series will welcome back by popular demand DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (September 16 – 21, 2025) and THE SOUND OF MUSIC (November 4 – 9, 2025) as part of the 2025 – 2026 Best of Broadway season at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. Four national tours will have their Lowcountry premieres this season: Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL (December 9 – 14, 2025), & JULIET (February 17 – 22, 2026), MJ THE MUSICAL (March 10 – 15, 2026), and THE WIZ (April 14 – 19, 2026).

A special bonus show, CHICAGO (February 6—8, 2026) rounds out the season. All performances are at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

More big news for the 2025-2026 season is the addition of Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evening performances for all shows (in addition to weekends). Previously, season tickets were only available for Friday through Sunday performances. With the addition of the Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday performances, season tickets will be available for all performances Tuesday through Sunday. These extra performances will offer up great new season seat locations previously not available.

The Best of Broadway series also announced that the national tour of HAMILTON will return for the 2026-2027 season! The best way to guarantee tickets to HAMILTON is to purchase season tickets for the 2025-2026 season. When you renew your season tickets for the 2026 – 2027 season, you will guarantee your seat locations before tickets go on sale to the general public.

“The Best of Broadway season is a cornerstone of North Charleston's vibrant arts scene, and we're thrilled to welcome another outstanding lineup to our Performing Arts Center,” says Mayor Reggie Burgess of the City of North Charleston. “For more than two decades, these productions have brought the magic of Broadway to our community, right here at home. The 2025–2026 season continues that tradition with unforgettable performances that will inspire, entertain, and bring us together through the power of live theatre.”

“What a blockbuster season we have for 2025-2026!” said North Charleston Performing Arts Center General Manager Scott Keith. “Along with our partner, The Nederlander Organization, we are thrilled to add Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday performances to all of our Best of Broadway shows. This will allow more fans to access great season ticket locations and enjoy the biggest shows direct from Broadway right here in North Charleston.”

