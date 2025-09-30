 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Bert Kreischer Brings PERMISSION TO PARTY WORLD TOUR to North Charleston in March

The comedian will perform at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center as part of his newly extended 2026 tour.

By: Sep. 30, 2025
Bert Kreischer Brings PERMISSION TO PARTY WORLD TOUR to North Charleston in March Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Comedian Bert Kreischer will bring his Permission to Party World Tour to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 6, 2026. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 3 at 10:00 a.m..

The stop is part of an expanded leg of Kreischer’s hit world tour, which kicked off this fall and continues into 2026 due to popular demand. Known for his signature mix of outrageous storytelling and unfiltered humor, Kreischer has become one of the world’s top-grossing stand-up comics.

His career now spans six Netflix specials—including Lucky (2025), which premiered in Netflix’s Top 10—as well as podcasts, films, festivals, and entrepreneurial ventures.

Ticket Information

Bert Kreischer: Permission to Party World Tour

Friday, March 6, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.
North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Tickets: On sale Friday, October 3 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com




Don't Miss a South Carolina News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Buena Vista Social Club
40 ratings

Buena Vista Social Club
Aladdin
79 ratings

Aladdin
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
60 ratings

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Maybe Happy Ending
108 ratings

Maybe Happy Ending

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos