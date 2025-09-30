Bert Kreischer Brings PERMISSION TO PARTY WORLD TOUR to North Charleston in March

The comedian will perform at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center as part of his newly extended 2026 tour.
Comedian Bert Kreischer will bring his Permission to Party World Tour to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 6, 2026. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 3 at 10:00 a.m..
The stop is part of an expanded leg of Kreischer’s hit world tour, which kicked off this fall and continues into 2026 due to popular demand. Known for his signature mix of outrageous storytelling and unfiltered humor, Kreischer has become one of the world’s top-grossing stand-up comics.
His career now spans six Netflix specials—including Lucky (2025), which premiered in Netflix’s Top 10—as well as podcasts, films, festivals, and entrepreneurial ventures.
Friday, March 6, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.
North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Tickets: On sale Friday, October 3 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com
