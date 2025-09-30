Bert Kreischer Brings PERMISSION TO PARTY WORLD TOUR to North Charleston in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedian Bert Kreischer will bring his Permission to Party World Tour to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 6, 2026. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 3 at 10:00 a.m..

The stop is part of an expanded leg of Kreischer’s hit world tour, which kicked off this fall and continues into 2026 due to popular demand. Known for his signature mix of outrageous storytelling and unfiltered humor, Kreischer has become one of the world’s top-grossing stand-up comics.

His career now spans six Netflix specials—including Lucky (2025), which premiered in Netflix’s Top 10—as well as podcasts, films, festivals, and entrepreneurial ventures.

Ticket Information

Bert Kreischer: Permission to Party World Tour

Friday, March 6, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Tickets: On sale Friday, October 3 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com