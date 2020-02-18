BLIPPI THE MUSICAL Comes To The North Charleston PAC

Today, children's YouTube sensation Blippi announces additional cities on the tour across North America, with a date at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on May 31. Blippi The Musical is set to bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational children's character from the screen to the stage for an all-ages extravaganza of fun, dancing, singing and meeting amazing new friends onstage.

Tickets for Blippi The Musical go on sale February 21 with pre-sales beginning February 18. Fans can visit www.blippithemusical.com now for tour dates, ticket information and one-of-a-kind meet and greet packages. Follow Blippi Live social media for pre-sale access and exclusive tour content.

Blippi's first tour is bringing the fun and antics of his beloved adventures to the stage, to provide an interactive, family-friendly show unlike anything else out there. Blippi's appeal lies in his wonder and in the way he looks at the world. He's taught millions of kids how to count, colors, letters, and much more. In just a few years since his inception, Blippi has become one of the most popular YouTubers worldwide, with over 200 million views per month and billions in total across 139 countries and 7.4 million followers.

Stevin John is the creator of Blippi and acts as the writer and creative force behind the Blippi character. Stevin John does not appear in the live show. Now that Blippi has evolved as a character, he is excited that a dynamic stage performer has been cast as Blippi to entertain and thrill audiences across all of the tour markets. In an interview with Billboard Magazine, Stevin John added, "I won't be on the road, but I am obviously extremely involved with the whole process."





Related Articles Shows View More South Carolina Stories

More Hot Stories For You