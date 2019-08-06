Centre Stage Announces LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

It's the comedy rock musical you've been waiting for, and it's unlike anything you've ever seen before!

When meek floral assistant Seymour Krelbourn stumbles upon a "weird and exotic plant", he names the peculiar perennial "Audrey II" after his beautiful co-worker, hoping to win her affection. But when the foul mouthed, R&B singing carnivore promises him fame, fortune, and love, there's one catch: Seymour must feed him....blood! Discovering the plant's extraterrestrial origins, he must save Audrey and the rest of the world from the plant's ultimate goal of world domination.

Featuring incredible Motown hits like "Git It", "Skid Row", and "Suddenly Seymour", this cult classic turned Broadway hit is sure to resonate with thrill seekers and romance fans alike! While Little Shop of Horrors has been seen in various theatres around the Upstate, Centre Stage's version will take a completely new and fresh spin on an iconic piece. Replacing the stereotypical plant puppet with an actual human on stage, and utilizing stylistic elements that make you feel like you're standing inside a comic book, Little Shop of Horrors will be the perfect kickoff to the 2019-2020 Centre Stage season!

Tickets for Little Shop of Horrors are $35, $32, and $22. Student rush tickets are available for $15 with school ID (based on availability), one ticket per ID.

In partnership with the cast and production team of Little Shop of Horrors, Centre Stage will be hosting a blood drive on Thursday, September 5 from 1pm-6pm in the parking lot of Greenfield's Bagels and Deli on Laurens Road. All who sign up to give blood receive $5 off every ticket to Little Shop of Horrors. Donors can take pictures with cast members and the Audrey II puppets, all while giving to an important cause!

Shows run Thursday through Sunday, with additional Saturday matinees on September 28 and October 5, and all seats are reserved. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at (864) 233-6733 on Tuesdays - Fridays from 2-6 p.m, in person at the Centre Stage Box Office, or online at www.centrestage.org. Handling fees will be applied to all purchases.

The art of Erin Webb will be on display beginning September 10, 2019, Tuesday through Friday from 2-6 p.m. The exhibit is presented in cooperation with the Metropolitan Arts Council. This partnership is sponsored by South State Bank. Admission is free.





