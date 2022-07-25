THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Comes to the Athenaeum Theatre in October

After four long years, NUVO's 2015 and 2017 Best of Indy #1 pick for Best Locally Produced Play The Rocky Horror Show returns to the Basile Theatre at the Athenaeum this October!

Brad and Janet find themselves stranded on a dark and stormy night. A flat tire brings them to the home of the fabulous and mysterious Dr. Frank N Furter. Too bad for them, they've arrived on a very special night! Soon, Brad and Janet will meet Frank's newest "creation", battle with temptation, and experience the craziest evening of their lives. Let's Do The Time Warp Again!

Performance Dates

Friday, October 21st - 7:30pm

Saturday, October 22nd - 7:30 & 10:30pm

Thursday, October 27th - 7:30pm

Friday, October 28th - 7:30pm

Saturday, October 29nd - 7:30 & 10:30pm

All performances are at the Basile Theatre at the Athenaeum, 401 East Michigan Street in Indianapolis.

Not all seats at the venue are ADA accessible. The seating chart indicates where these seats are available.

All ticket sales are final - no refunds will be given.