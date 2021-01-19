South Bend Civic Theatre Announces Launch Of 2021 Virtual Season

Although live performances are still not possible due to COVID-19, the South Bend Civic Theatre is starting its 2021 season with a series of small-cast plays that can be viewed online on-demand.

In order to protect the health and safety of CIVIC cast members, the season starts with one-person shows including Tea at Five, a full-length play detailing the life of Katharine Hepburn at ages 31 and 76, and Vincent, a moving play that explores the passion and torment of Vincent Van Gogh.

"Although we're disappointed we cannot yet gather together inside the South Bend Civic Theatre to laugh, cry, and enjoy the arts together, we are proud to bring our community a series of on-demand streams until we can once again welcome you back in-person," Executive Director Aaron Nichols said.

The shows will be professionally produced by EventSys and streamed through Vimeo, which means patrons can access the show on their mobile device, desktop computer, or through streaming devices like Roku, Apple TV, and more.

Tickets are $20 per household for each show (except for a one-night run of a show called Postcards, which is being streamed for free on Feb. 14 as a Valentine's Day gift for the community. To learn more about the lineup and how to purchase tickets, visit sbct.org/on-demand.

As the virtual season progresses and the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available, casts will slowly grow in size while still ensuring safety for all actors, crew, and patrons. The South Bend Civic Theatre is regularly monitoring the state of the pandemic to find the best time to invite patrons back for an in-person live theatre experience later in 2021. Follow along at sbct.org or on the CIVIC's Facebook for announcements.

FULL STREAMING SCHEDULE

The South Bend Civic Theatre has been creating and enriching community through live theatre for more than 60 years. Since it was founded in 1957 by two Notre Dame graduates, the CIVIC has grown into one of the premiere community theatres in the nation, staging more than 175 events for more than 20,000 patrons each year. The CIVIC pledges to be a light to illuminate the darkness, a flame to ignite curiousity and imagination and a beacon to guide all toward hope, unity, and understanding.